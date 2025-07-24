Homegrown OL Noah Zerr to start for Saskatchewan Roughriders against Edmonton

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be introducing yet another new face along their offensive line when they face the Edmonton Elks on Friday.

Left guard Zack Fry has been ruled out this week due to a head injury, making it a total of six offensive linemen currently unavailable for the club. That opens up an opportunity for local product Noah Zerr to make his first start of the year, with Braydon Noll coming onto the roster as the sixth man.

The 27-year-old native of Langenburg, Sask. joined the team as a free agent last year, playing 10 regular-season games and making four starts at guard. He was briefly released in training camp but brought back after the slew of injuries.

Zerr was originally a second-round pick of the B.C. Lions in the 2022 CFL Draft. He dressed for four regular-season games with the team as a rookie that year before playing three games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023. The six-foot-seven, 310-pound blocker played collegiately at the University of Saskatchewan, where he was named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian in 2021.

The Riders have also officially placed running back Ka’Deem Carey on the six-game injured list with what is expected to be a season-ending knee injury. Mario Anderson will dress as the backup behind A.J. Ouellette.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-1) will host the Edmonton Elks (1-4) at Mosaic Stadium on Friday, July 25 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off their second bye week of the season, while Saskatchewan beat the B.C. Lions on the road last week by a score of 33-27.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 30 degrees and mostly sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and 620 CKRM in Regina.