Calgary Stampeders’ QB Vernon Adams Jr. does not return after suffering possible concussion in loss

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. exited the Calgary Stampeders’ Week 8 loss to the Montreal Alouettes after suffering a possible concussion.

Adams exited the game late in the third quarter after scrambling for a seven-yard gain on second down deep in Stampeders territory. The 32-year-old did not slide and took a glancing blow to the head as he was sandwiched between linebackers Darnell Sankey and Tyrice Beverette. He was visibly wobbly getting up and was immediately pulled by the concussion spotter.

After being assessed by the medical staff, Adams returned to the sideline without his helmet and was not allowed back on the field. He was captured on the CFL broadcast with a towel over his head and tears in his eyes, clearly frustrated by the situation.

“It was on the one hit. I’m not really going to speculate on what happened, but I know that he was in a tent and didn’t come back,” head coach Dave Dickenson said after the game. “That was obviously something that we know can happen. A lot of other teams have been playing with their backups, including Montreal, so we have to be able to function and get points and get first downs, and we weren’t able to do it.”

Adams finished the game 15-of-25 passing for 193 yards and one touchdown. The Stampeders were leading 21-14 at the time of his injury.

Former NFL backup P.J. Walker saw his first action in relief of Adams and struggled through the final quarter, as the Alouettes scored three field goals, including a 57-yarder, to secure the comeback. He was just three-of-seven passing for 20 yards.

Adams has been a key figure in the Stampeders’ worst-to-first turnaround through the first third of the 2025 season, delivering on the promises he made after being acquired via trade this offseason. In seven games, he has gone 125-of-188 passing for 1,913 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions, while rushing for 139 yards and a major.

The Stampeders (5-2) are scheduled to return to action next Thursday, July 31, when they visit the Ottawa Redblacks (1-6).