B.C. Lions commence multi-stage renovation and expansion of existing Surrey practice facility

The B.C. Lions are hard at work preparing for their matchup with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday, but the players haven’t been the only ones breaking a sweat at practice this week.

Construction has begun on a multi-stage renovation and expansion of the team’s practice facility in Surrey, with the end goal of transforming the aging building into what management is calling “a state-of-the-art performance hub.”

The first phase of the project, which began this week, involves the creation of a temporary external structure which will serve as a new high-performance training centre. Once that structure has been built, the team will be able to continue all training and operations without obstruction while efforts are made to upgrade the interior of the facilities.

Phase two will see the construction of a brand-new locker room, enhanced player lounge, and expanded training area. The hope is that these improvements can bring the Lions’ facility up to par with others around the CFL, while sending a message that the team is willing to make long-term investments in support of a first-class player experience.

The Lions have been full-time residents in the Surrey neighbourhood of Whalley for over four decades. They began leasing their current practice facility beside Tom Binnie Park from the city in 1991, which also previously housed the team’s business operations until those moved to downtown Vancouver in 2023.

However, the building and surrounding field space no longer meet the standards required for a professional sports organization. After the artificial turf at Tom Binnie Park failed a CFL quality test last October, the Lions were forced to bus seven minutes up the road to Hjorth Road Park in Guildford while preparing for the end of the regular season and playoffs.

Those challenges contributed to the Lions receiving the second-lowest grade of any team on the inaugural CFLPA report card this offseason. Among the anonymous responses, one player wrote that the staff “does what it can,” but the amenities are “unsatisfactory compared to other teams in the CFL.”

Owner Amar Doman has been vocal about his desire to fund the construction of a new practice facility somewhere in the Lower Mainland, with team president Duane Vienneau telling 3DownNation in May that there were active conversations ongoing regarding several different possibilities. Sources indicate that the planned renovation will not be in lieu of a new facility, but will serve as a necessary stopgap in the interim.

Because the current facility is owned by the City of Surrey, the scope of the renovations the Lions can accomplish is limited. Two and a half years remain on the five-year lease extension the club signed in 2022, which included a 33 percent discount on rent thanks to a partnering agreement for community involvement.

Either side can sever the existing agreement with a 12-month written notice, but that requires a viable alternative. The team is on the hook for over $1.39 million through 2027 to maintain the status quo, and Doman’s new investment in the facility will make lasting to the end of that deal more comfortable for players.

The B.C. Lions (3-4) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-2) at BC Place Stadium on Sunday, July 27 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.