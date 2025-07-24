3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 8

Week 8 of the 2025 CFL regular season is here, featuring three interdivisional matchups and two relatively wide spreads. Fresh off a bye week, the Edmonton Elks will look to get back in the win column against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Ottawa Redblacks take a week off the lick their wounds.

Calgary-based reporter Ryan Ballantine still leads our straight-up standings, while Regina-based reporter Brendan McGuire still has a commanding lead in our picks against the spread. Here are our picks for Week 8 in the CFL.

Thursday, July 24: Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders (-6) at 9:00 p.m. EDT

The Montreal Alouettes are right back where they were just a few weeks ago, with Davis Alexander being placed on the six-game injured list and McLeod Bethel-Thompson starting against arguably the league’s hottest defence. They’ll also be without the services of top Canadian target Tyson Philpot and returner James Letcher Jr. for this one, though shutdown corner Lorenzo Burns is back in the fold. They’ll need him to slow a red-hot Stampeders’ offence led by Vernon Adams Jr. and his favourite target, first-overall CFL Draft pick Damien Alford.

ABBOTT: McLeod better hope Jaylon Hutchings eats a mint pre-game, because he’ll be smelling his breath a lot on Thursday.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

BALLANTINE: With Davis Alexander out, this is a no-brainer pick.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

FILOSO: The Stampeders are the best team in the CFL, and Montreal is missing their starting quarterback.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

GASSON: I don’t see a Montreal team without Davis Alexander going into Calgary and putting up a big enough number on that defence.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Stamps are rolling while the Als are really banged up. Calgary should win this, but the spread is high.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Montreal.

HODGE: The Stampeders take advantage of Montreal’s injuries to cover this spread.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HOSKINS: Calgary gets to Montreal at the right time. VA is ready to put on another show.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

KLEIN: The Stamps are on a roll, and the beat-up Als won’t slow them down.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

McGUIRE: I would pick the Stamps regardless of who’s quarterbacking the Alouettes. Bob Slowick’s defence looks amazing right now!

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

THOMAS: Without Davis Alexander, Montreal would be the biggest surprise of the week. Calgary covers.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Calgary 10, Montreal 0

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Calgary 9, Montreal 1

Friday, July 25: Edmonton Elks at Saskatchewan Roughriders (-9.5) at 9:00 p.m. EDT

The Roughriders are back to cooking with gas thanks to an elite performance from Trevor Harris last week, though it appears they will be down yet another starting offensive lineman due to a head injury to Zack Fry. Meanwhile, the Elks are embroiled in a quarterback controversy, and have been giving both Tre Ford and Cody Fajardo reps with the starters this week. If Fajardo plays, it will mark his first game against the Riders since he was cast out by the organization in 2022, as he missed every meeting against them in 2023 and 2024 with injury.

ABBOTT: If you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have any. Ford hasn’t thrived with competition in the past, and Fajardo isn’t a saviour.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

BALLANTINE: Saskatchewan will win this one, but the line seems super high. A garbage time TD gives us the back door cover.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Edmonton.

FILOSO: Trevor Harris is playing at a higher level than both of Edmonton’s quarterbacks combined, but that’s simply a silly spread

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Edmonton.

GASSON: The Riders don’t blow out teams often, so this spread seems wild. I’m also not entirely sure they’re as good as their record indicates. Call it a gut feeling.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Riders should win this, but the spread is way too big.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan Against the spread: Edmonton.

HODGE: The Roughriders are the better team, but this spread feels a little wide.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HOSKINS: The Elks are deserving of this spread against Saskatchewan.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

KLEIN: Saskatchewan regrouped with a strong game last week; they should put on another show against Edmonton this week.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

McGUIRE: The Elks have racked up more than 200 yards rushing during visits to Regina in each of the last three seasons and are riding a four-game win streak at Mosaic Stadium. That said, I’m still picking the Roughriders but expect the Elks to keep it close.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Edmonton.

THOMAS: Top to bottom, Saskatchewan is better

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 9, Edmonton 1

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 6, Saskatchewan 4

Saturday, July 26: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Toronto Argonauts (+2.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

This 2024 Grey Cup rematch will feature the same two quarterbacks and absolutely none of the sex appeal. Zach Collaros appears unaffected by a neck injury that caused him to exit last week’s game and will attempt to get the Bombers off a two-game slide. Meanwhile, the Argos are almost certainly to be without Chad Kelly yet again and currently have more holes in their offensive line than Winnipeg had turnovers last November.

ABBOTT: No amount of stitches can save the Argos this time.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

BALLANTINE: Will Toronto learn from how Calgary beat up on the Bombers? Not this week.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

FILOSO: Call it a gut feeling, but I don’t think last week was a fluke for Winnipeg.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

GASSON: The Bombers won’t drop three in a row, unless they were playing Calgary again. Thankfully for them, they are not.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Bombers have dropped their last two, but with Chad Kelly out, I don’t see how the Argos can win this one.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HODGE: The Blue Bombers do what they should have done in November: beat Nick Arbuckle.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HOSKINS: The Bombers’ game plan will pay off against a beat-up Argos team.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

KLEIN: The Bombers are looking to bounce back, and the Argos are a great team to do that against.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

McGUIRE: The Argos’ quarterbacking has been Nick Arbuckle-esque, and his O-line hasn’t helped him enough to offer any lifelines. This shouldn’t even be close.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

THOMAS: Toronto is finding ways to lose.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Winnipeg 9, Toronto 1

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Winnipeg 9, Toronto 1

Sunday, July 27: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at B.C. Lions (-3.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Lions are looking to recover after a characteristic defensive outing against Saskatchewan and an uncharacteristic performance from Nathan Rourke. The Canadian QB will need to be able to stand up to a shootout against the surging Ticats, who are getting exceptional QB play from Bo Levi Mitchell. With an aging Garry Peters on one side and undersized rookie Robert Carter Jr. on the other, B.C. could be in trouble while trying to defend Kenny Lawler deep.

ABBOTT: Rourke will be better, but does B.C. have the personnel to cover Kenny Lawler? Does anyone?

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

BALLANTINE: The Lions have beaten up on bad or injured teams. Hamilton is neither.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

FILOSO: Bo vs Rourke should make for a fantastic game. Give me the home team with a last possession win.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Hamilton.

GASSON: I think Rourke will bounce back, and this is a tough trip for Hamilton.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HERRERA-VERGARA: This should be the game of the week. In a close one, I see Hamilton staying on top of the East by beating the Lions.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HODGE: The Tiger-Cats have been very impressive the last month, but this road trip is really tough.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HOSKINS: The Ticats need to overcome a big trip, but are starting the game at regular time out east. B.C. still have a hard time against decent defences.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

KLEIN: The Ticats have found their rhythm on offence, while the Lions got picked apart last week. Hamilton uses the same blueprint for a big win.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

McGUIRE: I would normally pick the Leos here, but they will be like a boxer getting up off the canvas, feeling a little punch-drunk after what Saskatchewan did to them last week. The Cats are firing on all cylinders.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

THOMAS: This last stretch is no fluke. Hamilton is the real deal. B.C. and Rourke have been too hot and cold of late for me.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Hamilton 7, B.C. 3

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Hamilton 7, B.C. 3

2025 records (straight-up)

BALLANTINE — 18-7

McGUIRE — 17-8

HERRERA-VERGARA — 16-9

HOSKINS — 16-9

KLEIN — 16-9

ABBOTT — 15-10

GASSON — 15-10

THOMAS — 15-10

HODGE — 14-11

FILOSO — 13-12

2025 records (against the spread)

McGUIRE — 20-7

BALLANTINE — 16-11

ABBOTT — 14-13

HERRERA-VERGARA — 14-13

KLEIN — 14-13

THOMAS — 14-13

GASSON — 12-15

FILOSO — 11-16

HOSKINS — 11-16

HODGE — 10-17