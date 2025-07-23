QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson to start for Montreal Alouettes without top Canadian target Tyson Philpot

The Montreal Alouettes will have more than just changes at quarterback when they visit the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson will make his third start of the season in place of the injured Davis Alexander, but the 37-year-old won’t have a full complement of weapons to throw to. Canadian receiver Tyson Philpot (hamstring) will sit out again after being named a game-time scratch last week, while rookie Hakeem Harris has been demoted to the practice roster. That leaves Daniel Oladejo to make his first career start, having made just four catches for 38 yards in three CFL seasons.

Special teams will also suffer a big blow with returner James Letcher Jr., who sits second in the CFL in kickoff average, added to the one-game injured list with a fractured hand. Recently signed rookie receiver Lincln Victor will split return duties with backup running back Travis Theis.

Defensively, the team will get a boost from the return of cornerback Lorenzo Burns, who recorded 19 defensive tackles and an interception in the first four games of the season prior to suffering a shoulder injury. Dionte Ruffin will move to field halfback as a result, while Robert Kennedy has been returned to the practice roster.

The Alouettes will not have the services of depth contributors like Canadian defensive end Josh Archibald (adductor) and American linebacker K.D. Davis (illness), as both have been placed on the one-game injured list. American defensive end M.J. Sherman draws into the lineup, while Canadian safety Scott Hutter and Canadian linebacker Riley MacLeod each make their debuts for Montreal. Quarterback James Morgan will also dress as the third stringer.

The Montreal Alouettes (4-2) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (5-1) at McMahon Stadium on Thursday, July 24 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes are coming off a come-from-behind win over the Toronto Argonauts, while the Stampeders blew out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 26 degrees and mostly sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and 770 CHQR in Calgary.