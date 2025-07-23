QB Chad Kelly not in attendance at Toronto Argonauts practice, still ‘day-to-day’: report

Quarterback Chad Kelly was not in attendance at Toronto Argonauts practice on Wednesday, increasing the likelihood that he will miss another start.

Kelly has yet to dress for a CFL game since he suffered a fractured right tibia and fibula during last year’s East Final against the Montreal Alouettes. He was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday, but returned to his home in Buffalo and missed Wednesday’s session.

According to a report from TSN’s Matthew Sciannitti, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie would not rule out Kelly for this week, calling him “day-to-day.” However, a return seems unlikely if he is not a full participant on Thursday.

The 31-year-old passer completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,451 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in eight starts last season after missing the first nine games due to suspension. He was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2023 after throwing for 4,123 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie previously indicated that Kelly might be back for Week 7. That did not occur, as the quarterback missed two full practices after the team’s bye.

Over 45 career regular-season CFL games, Kelly has thrown for 6,871 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions and rushed for 599 yards and 19 scores.

Nick Arbuckle has been Toronto’s starter under centre with Kelly unavailable. The reigning Grey Cup MVP has thrown for 1,691 yards, nine touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

The Toronto Argonauts (1-5) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-2) at BMO Field on Saturday, July 26 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a 41-20 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, while the Argonauts gave up a fourth-quarter lead to narrowly lose to the Montreal Alouettes.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 28 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 1050 in Toronto.