One-third mark: the front-runners for each year-end CFL award

We’ve officially reached the one-third mark of the 2025 CFL regular season, which means it’s time to take a look at the front-runners for year-end awards.

If ballots were due based only on the action we’ve seen thus far, this is how I would cast my votes.

Most Outstanding Player: REC Kenny Lawler, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The seven-year CFL veteran is having his best-ever season, having already set a new career-high with eight touchdown receptions. Lawler is on pace for almost 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns, the latter of which would narrowly break the league’s single-season touchdown record, which was set by Milt Stegall in 2002. The 31-year-old has found quick chemistry with Bo Levi Mitchell and is taking full advantage.

Honourable mentions: QB Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats; QB Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders; QB Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary Stampeders; QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions; RB James Butler, B.C. Lions

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: DL Jaylon Hutchings, Calgary Stampeders

The six-foot, 305-pound native of Forney, Texas has been a game-wrecker along the interior for Calgary, recording 14 defensive tackles and four sacks through six games. Hutchings, who can reportedly bench press over 500 pounds and squat over 700 pounds, suffered a torn meniscus ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, otherwise he may never have come to the CFL in the first place. It seems likely he’ll get an NFL shot in 2026.

Honourable mentions: SAM Adarius Pickett, Ottawa Redblacks; DL Folarin Orimolade, Calgary Stampeders; SAM Derrick Moncrief, Calgary Stampeders; DL Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Montreal Alouettes; S Stavros Katsantonis, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Most Outstanding Canadian: QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

The native of Victoria, B.C. has completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,607 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions this season, going 3-2 as a starter. Rourke is also the league’s leading rusher among quarterbacks and sits only two rushing yards shy of the top ten CFL rushers, carrying the ball 22 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

Honourable mentions: REC Nic Demski, Winnipeg Blue Bombers; DL Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Montreal Alouettes; REC Kevin Mital, Toronto Argonauts; S Stavros Katsantonis, Hamilton Tiger-Cats; DB Adrian Greene, Calgary Stampeders

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: RT Jermarcus Hardrick, Saskatchewan Roughriders

The 35-year-old native of Batesville, Miss. has helped the Roughriders allow only eight sacks through six games this season and rank first league-wide in yards per play at 7.6. Hardrick has previously been a finalist for this award and after an injury-plagued season last year, he appears to be back playing at an elite level in 2025.

Honourable mentions: C Logan Ferland, Saskatchewan Roughriders; LG Zack Williams, Calgary Stampeders; LG Brandon Revenberg, Hamilton Tiger-Cats; LG Pier-Olivier Lestage, Montreal Alouettes; LT Jarell Broxton, B.C. Lions

Most Outstanding Rookie: DB Derek Slywka, Toronto Argonauts

The 24-year-old rookie out of Division III Ithaca College has made an impact at safety for Toronto, recording 19 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble. Slywka has also scored two touchdowns through six career games, including one on a 105-yard fumble return and one on a 120-yard missed field goal return.

Honourable mentions: REC Damien Alford, Calgary Stampeders; OL Christopher Fortin, Calgary Stampeders; RB Travis Theis, Montreal Alouettes; DB Sheldon Arnold II, Calgary Stampeders; RB Matthew Peterson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: KR Isaiah Wooden, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The second-year speedster out of Southern Utah has been a difference-maker for the Tiger-Cats through six outings this season, recording 876 return yards and two return touchdowns. Through one-third of the season, Wooden leads the CFL in all-purpose yardage and return scores, making him the easy pick for this award.

Honourable mentions: K Marc Liegghio, Hamilton Tiger-Cats; K Sergio Castillo, Winnipeg Blue Bombers; K Sean Whyte, B.C. Lions; KR Mario Alford, Saskatchewan Roughriders; K Lirim Hajrullahu, Toronto Argonauts

Coach of the Year: Dave Dickenson, Calgary Stampeders

The 52-year-old native of Great Falls, Mon. led the Stampeders to an 11-24-1 record over the past two seasons, leading some to question whether or not he should return as the team’s head coach for 2025. It appears Calgary made the right choice in keeping Dickenson aboard as he has his team playing elite football so far this season, boasting a 5-1 record with three straight double-digit wins over Winnipeg and Saskatchewan.

Honourable mentions: Corey Mace, Saskatchewan Roughriders; Scott Milanovich, Hamilton Tiger-Cats; Jason Maas, Montreal Alouettes