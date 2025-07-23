Hamilton Tiger-Cats add pair of former UBC Thunderbirds, including LB Daniel Kwamou

The Hamilton Tiger‑Cats have signed a pair of Canadians to their practice roster in defensive back Ronan Horrall and linebacker Daniel Kwamou.

Kwamou was released by the Toronto Argonauts after spending the last three seasons with the team. He appeared in 13 games and registered 10 special teams tackles.

The native of Calgary, Alta. was originally selected 44th overall in the fifth round of the 2022 CFL Draft. He played 26 games over four seasons (2018-22) with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds, posting 108 tackles (64 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and three passes defended.

Horrall also attended UBC, recording 32 tackles (15 solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble over 25 games. The native of Ottawa, Ont. was selected 48th overall in the sixth round by the Tiger‑Cats in the 2025 CFL Draft and participated in the team’s training camp this season.

In a corresponding move, the Ticats also announced the release of two Americans, linebacker Ozzie Nicholas and running back Shane Watts.