Canadian RB Jeshrun Antwi returns for Calgary Stampeders against Alouettes

The Calgary Stampeders will have Canadian running back Jeshrun Antwi back in the lineup when they host the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old has missed the team’s last three games due to an ankle injury. He filled a depth role behind Dedrick Mills over Calgary’s first three games of the regular season, rushing nine times for 30 yards.

The University of Calgary product joined the Stampeders as a free agent in February after four seasons with the Montreal Alouettes and B.C. Lions, winning a Grey Cup in 2023. The six-foot, 210-pound ball-carrier has rushed for 1,128 yards and one touchdown over 56 career regular-season CFL games.

Benjamin Labrosse, the team’s first-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft, will also return to the lineup after missing two games due to injury. He will be the second-string field-side cornerback behind fellow Canadian defender Adrian Greene, who has three interceptions so far this season.

Veteran fullback William Langlais will also reenter the lineup, while rookie linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr. will dress for his first career game. Canadian running back Ludovick Choquette was moved to the practice roster, while Canadian offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, American defensive lineman Kelechi Anyalebechi, and Canadian defensive back Jackson Sombach were moved to injured reserve.

The Calgary Stampeders (5-1) will host the Montreal Alouettes (4-2) at McMahon Stadium on Thursday, July 24 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes are coming off a come-from-behind win over the Toronto Argonauts, while the Stampeders blew out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 26 degrees and mostly sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and 770 CHQR in Calgary.