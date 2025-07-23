2026 CFL Combine returns to Edmonton for second time in four years

The City of Edmonton will play host to the 2026 CFL Combine.

The event, which will take place from March 27 to 29, marks the second time in four years that the Combine has taken place in Edmonton, following the success of the 2023 Combine. The event took place in Winnipeg in 2024 and Regina in 2025.

“Edmonton has an incredible, rich football tradition, from the grassroots level up to the professional ranks with the Elks,” the CFL’s chief football operations officer and head of Grey Cup & events, Greg Dick, said in a statement. “We’re delighted that Combine will shine a spotlight on the tremendous wealth of skill in Canada as we prepare to welcome the next generation of talented players to our league.”

Players will report on March 26 for check-in and media availabilities, while the league’s nine head coaches and general managers will also be made available. Participants will take part in the 40-yard dash, the 3-cone shuttle, the short shuttle, the broad and vertical jumps, and the bench press on March 27. The final two days will see prospects don their pads for various individual and team-based practices and drills.

“We are honoured to host the 2026 CFL Combine here in Edmonton. It’s a great opportunity to showcase our city, our passionate football community and our incredible partners who support the game at every level. We’re proud to bring this national spotlight to our city and to highlight all that makes our community special,” Edmonton Elks’ president and CEO Chris Morris said on the announcement.

The CFL will also hold its annual medical meetings in the city from January 23 to 24. Athletic therapists and physicians from all nine clubs, as well as league representatives, will come together to review policies, discuss emerging technologies, exchange best practices, and undergo specialized training.

The two events being held in Alberta’s capital are being sponsored in part by the city’s destination management and marketing organization, Explore Edmonton.

“We are excited to welcome the next generation of our country’s football stars for the 2026 CFL Combine, and to have the eyes of Canada’s football community on our city,” said president and CEO of Explore Edmonton, Traci Bednard. “We greatly appreciate every opportunity that we get to work with the CFL and we look forward to collaborating with the Edmonton Elks and the League Office to ensure that all athletes, coaches and staff have a great experience in Edmonton during their stay.”

Additional information regarding the 2026 CFL Combine, including participants, additional media opportunities and more, as well as grassroots programming and community initiatives hosted by the Edmonton Elks, will be announced closer to the date.