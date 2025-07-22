Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Trevor Harris named CFL’s top performer for Week 7 by PFF

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Trevor Harris has been named the CFL’s top performer for Week 7, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The 39-year-old native of Waldo, Ohio completed 76.7 percent of his passes for 395 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in Saskatchewan’s 33-27 win over the B.C. Lions in Vancouver, earning a grade of 93.0. This is the second time Harris has been PFF’s highest-graded offensive player of the week this season.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ defensive back Destin Talbert was the highest-graded defensive player of the week, earning a score of 92.6. The 25-year-old product of North Dakota State played 55 defensive snaps in his team’s 30-15 win over the Ottawa Redblacks, recording six defensive tackles, two interceptions, and two pass knockdowns.

The Montreal Alouettes had the highest-graded offensive line of the week with a group score of 78.8. The highest-graded individual was left guard Pier-Olivier Lestage, who earned an individual grade of 83.9.

The CFL partnered with PFF for the first time ahead of the 2023 season. The company uses game footage to review every player on the field and grades their individual performances on a scale from zero to 100.

The league unveils the top-graded players from PFF each week. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play at least 10. Ties are broken by the number of snaps played.

The top-graded players from each position were as follows for Week 7.

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan | 93.0

RB | Deonta McMahon | Toronto | 73.7

REC | Dohnte Meyers | Saskatchewan | 85.2

OL | Brandon Revenberg | Hamilton | 83.9

DL | Mike Rose | Saskatchewan | 80.4

LB | Adarius Pickett | Ottawa | 83.4

DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton | 92.6

RET | James Letcher Jr. | Montreal | 71.1

K/P | Sergio Castillo | Winnipeg | 77.2

ST | Patrice Rene | B.C. | 90.4

Below are the top-graded performances of the season dating back to Week 1.