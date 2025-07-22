Saskatchewan Roughriders bring back RB Mario Anderson

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have brought back American running back Mario Anderson, who attended training camp with the team and spent the first three weeks of the season on their practice roster.

The five-foot-nine, 208-pound ball-carrier recorded 14 carries for 37 yards and one touchdown during the preseason. He also caught three passes for 35 yards.

Anderson rushed for 1,362 yards and 18 touchdowns at the University of Memphis in 2024. He also caught 52 passes for 312 yards and three scores.

In 2023, the 24-year-old played at the University of South Carolina where he rushed for 707 yards, caught catching 22 passes for 153 yards, and scored four touchdowns.

Anderson began his collegiate career at Newberry College, where he played three seasons from 2020 through 2022. During his time at Newberry, he rushed for 3,301 yards and 35 touchdowns. He was named a first-team NCAA Division II All-American in 2022.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-1) will host the Edmonton Elks (1-4) at Mosaic Stadium on Friday, July 25 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off their second bye week of the season, while Saskatchewan beat the B.C. Lions on the road last week by a score of 33-27.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 29 degrees and mostly sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and 620 CKRM in Regina.