Montreal Alouettes mourn death of Grey Cup champion Gary Chown

The Montreal Alouettes have announced the death of Gary Chown. He was 73.

The native of Ottawa, Ont. played four seasons with the Alouettes from 1974 to 1977, helping the team win two Grey Cups. The six-foot, 235-pound product of Bishop’s University played linebacker and along the offensive line.

“The Montreal Alouettes are saddened to learn of the passing of former player and two-time Grey Cup champion Gary Chown,” wrote the team in a statement. “Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and former teammates.”

The Alouettes (4-2) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (5-1) at McMahon Stadium on Thursday, July 24 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes are coming off a come-from-behind win over the Toronto Argonauts, while the Stampeders blew out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 26 degrees and mostly sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and 770 CHQR in Calgary.