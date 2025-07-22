Corey Mace: Ka’Deem Carey likely out for season for Saskatchewan Roughriders

It appears likely that running back Ka’Deem Carey is out for the season after suffering an injury to his knee against the B.C. Lions this past week.

“It doesn’t look great, it’s unfortunate,” head coach Corey Mace told the media in Regina on Tuesday. “If I’m a betting man, which I’m not, I would say it would be pretty tough for Ka’Deem to play this year.”

“That’s what I’m guessing, but we’ll see. Maybe luck is on our side and on Ka’Deem’s side and it’s not as bad, but we’ll see when we get the results.”

Mace indicated that Carey had to wait for some swelling to come down before he went for imaging, which is why the team doesn’t yet have an official update on his status. He also said Carey was able to attend recent team meetings despite the ailment, providing his teammates a chance to offer their support.

Carey signed with Saskatchewan following his surprise release from the Toronto Argonauts when training camp ended. He dressed for three games with the Roughriders in a depth role, rushing nine times for 41 yards and catching one pass for nine yards.

The 32-year-old has rushed for 3,956 yards and 26 touchdowns over 65 career regular-season CFL games as a member of the Calgary Stampeders, Argonauts, and Roughriders. He has also caught 128 passes for 1,097 yards and two scores.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-1) will host the Edmonton Elks (1-4) at Mosaic Stadium on Friday, July 25 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off their second bye week of the season, while Saskatchewan beat the B.C. Lions on the road last week by a score of 33-27.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 29 degrees and mostly sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and 620 CKRM in Regina.