Comprehensive guide to Canadians and former CFL players in NFL training camps in 2025

NFL training camps are officially opening across the United States, which means it’s time to take stock of the Canadians and former CFL players competing for roster spots this year.

All 57 players, some of whom are currently free agents, are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Please note that ‘N’ denotes Nationals (ie. Canadians) and ‘A’ denotes Americans.

This is the ninth annual edition of this list on 3DownNation.

OL Isaiah Adams (N) — Arizona Cardinals

CFL rights holder: None

The six-foot-four, 316-pound blocker made five starts for the Cardinals in 2024 after being taken in the third round of the NFL draft and is pencilled in as a day-one starter at guard this year. While playing collegiately at the University of Illinois, the native of Ajax, Ont. was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and an All-Big Ten honourable mention in 2023.

REC Ajou Ajou (N) — Indianapolis Colts

CFL rights holder: Saskatchewan Roughriders

The native of Brooks, Alta. caught 20 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns as a CFL rookie with Saskatchewan in 2024, which caught attention of the NFL. The six-foot-three, 218-pound target, who started his collegiate career as a three-star recruit at Clemson University, signed with the Colts after also working out for the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers.

DB DeAundre Alford (A) — Atlanta Falcons

CFL rights holder: None

The former All-CFL cornerback played his third season with the Falcons last year and made a career-high 11 starts, recording 83 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 11 pass knockdowns, one sack, and one forced fumble. The five-foot-eleven, 177-pound defender has played 48 regular-season games with Atlanta, his hometown team, since he signed with them in 2022.

DL Eli Ankou (N) — Free Agent

CFL rights holder: Ottawa Redblacks

The 31-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont. dressed for two games with the Buffalo Bills last season, recording five total tackles. The six-foot-three, 325-pound defender, who started his career as an undrafted player with the Houston Texans, has had 14 different stints with nine separate NFL franchises since 2017, dressing for a total of 36 regular-season games.

REC Elic Ayomanor (N) — Tennessee Titans

CFL rights holder: None

The native of Medicine Hat, Alta. was a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and the Titans must have been high on him as they traded up to secure his rights. Ayomanor became a collegiate star at Stanford University where he made 125 catches for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons, winning the Jon Cornish Trophy in 2023 and being named second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024.

OL Theo Benedet (N) — Chicago Bears

CFL rights holder: B.C. Lions

The two-time J. P. Metras Trophy winner spent his entire rookie season on Chicago’s practice roster after joining the team as an undrafted free agent. The six-foot-seven, 305-pound blocker received $100,000 in guaranteed money to sign with the Bears, showing they clearly believe in his upside. Benedet is currently listed as a third-string offensive tackle on the team’s unofficial depth chart.

OL Matthew Bergeron (N) — Atlanta Falcons

CFL rights holder: None

The native of Victoriaville, Que. has started 34 straight games for the Falcons since being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, playing 2,234 offensive snaps and recording one fumble recovery. Atlanta had the sixth-ranked offence in the NFL this past season in terms of net yardage, while the offensive line was one of the league’s better units with 32 sacks allowed.

RB Chase Brown (N) — Cincinnati Bengals

CFL rights holder: Montreal Alouettes

The native of London, Ont. started 10 games for the Bengals in 2024, his second NFL season, rushing for 990 yards, catching 54 passes for 360 yards, and scoring 11 total touchdowns. It was one of the most prolific seasons in NFL history from a Canadian running back and Brown could top those numbers in 2025 as he is expected to be Cincinnati’s day-one starter in the backfield alongside Joe Burrow.

DL Elliott Brown (A) — Arizona Cardinals

CFL rights holder: Edmonton Elks

The six-foot-four, 225-pound defender was a full-time starter with Edmonton in 2024, recording 44 defensive tackles, eight sacks, and one forced fumble. After garnering attention from multiple NFL teams, Brown signed with the Cardinals where he’ll look to make the roster as an outside linebacker. The 27-year-old played collegiately at the University of Virginia where he recorded 61 total tackles, five sacks, and one interception.

DB Sydney Brown (N) — Philadelphia Eagles

CFL rights holder: Toronto Argonauts

The former third-round NFL draft pick was relegated to a depth role in 2024 amid his return from a torn ACL, though he still helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl. Brown played 11 games and tallied seven total tackles, two pass knockdowns, one interception, and one forced fumble. Though it remains unclear if he’ll start in 2025, it should be noted that Brown started six games as an NFL rookie in 2023.

REC Chase Claypool (N) — Free Agent

CFL rights holder: Saskatchewan Roughriders

The native of Abbotsford, B.C. missed the entire 2024 season after suffering a torn ligament and tendon in his toe, which led to him being cut by the Buffalo Bills with an injury designation. Claypool has fallen off since a brilliant rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020 but has proven he can be an effective weapon, recording 175 catches for 2,261 yards and 13 touchdowns over 58 regular-season NFL games.

LB Samuel Eguavoen (A) — Free Agent

CFL rights holder: None

The 32-year-old is currently unsigned but he’s coming off a solid year with the New York Jets during which he dressed for 17 regular-season games, made one start, and recorded 14 total tackles. The native of Garland, Texas, who played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2016 to 2018, has 89 total tackles over 98 career NFL games as a member of the Miami Dolphins and Jets.

QB Taylor Elgersma (N) — Green Bay Packers

CFL rights holder: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The reigning Hec Crighton Trophy winner threw for 4,011 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks in 2024, helping the team go 11-1 and reach the Vanier Cup. The native of London, Ont. signed with the Packers after attending the team’s rookie minicamp and is currently listed as their fourth-string quarterback behind NFL veterans Jordan Love, Malik Willis, and Sean Clifford.

DL Neville Gallimore (N) — Indianapolis Colts

CFL rights holder: Saskatchewan Roughriders

The 28-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont. signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal to join the Colts in free agency after splitting the 2024 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams. The six-foot-two, 315-pound defender has recorded 109 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, and three pass knockdowns over 66 regular-season games since being taken in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

P Trenton Gill (N) — Free Agent

CFL rights holder: None

The native of Burlington, N.C., whose mother hails from Sarnia, Ont., spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, dressing for eight regular-season games. Gill previously played for the Chicago Bears as a seventh-round draft pick out of North Carolina State, punting 160 times over 42 career NFL matchups.

OL Julian Good-Jones (A) — Washington Commanders

CFL rights holder: None

The 28-year-old blocker has been with the Commanders since 2023 and has spent most of that time on the practice roster, save for one meaningless regular-season game he played in his first year with the squad. The native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa played 22 regular-season games with the Calgary Stampeders before departing for the NFL where he has also been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

DL Hayden Harris (N) — Buffalo Bills

CFL rights holder: B.C. Lions

The native of Mill Creek, Wash., who qualified for Canadian citizenship though his Vancouver-born mother, got a $10,000 signing bonus to join the Bills after going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Harris was named second-team All-Big Sky Conference at the University of Montana last seasons after recording 52 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.

TE N’Keal Harry (N) — Free Agent

CFL rights holder: None

The 27-year-old split last season between the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, though he didn’t see any regular-season action with either team. The native of Toronto, Ont. was originally a first-round pick of the New England Patriots as a wide receiver, though he has since transitioned to tight end. Despite being born in Canada, Harry is not currently on a CFL negotiation list.

OL Kyle Hergel (N) — New Orleans Saints

CFL rights holder: Saskatchewan Roughriders

The native of Toronto, Ont. signed with New Orleans after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft and ended up dressing for eight regular-season games, playing 45 snaps along the interior of the offensive line. The six-foot-two, 315-pound blocker finished his collegiate career at Boston College where he was named an All-Atlantic Coast Conference honourable mention at guard.

DL Michael Hoecht (N) — Buffalo Bills

CFL rights holder: Ottawa Redblacks

The 27-year-old native of Oakville, Ont. signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Bills this offseason, though he’ll miss the first six games of the regular-season after violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Over five seasons with the Rams, Hoecht recorded 180 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, four pass knockdowns, and two forced fumbles over 68 regular-season games.

DB Jevon Holland (N) — New York Giants

CFL rights holder: None

The native of Coquitlam, B.C. signed a three-year, $45.3 million deal with the Giants in free agency following a four-year run with the Miami Dolphins, who selected him with a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Over 60 career NFL regular-season games, Holland has made 301 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 25 pass knockdowns, five interceptions, five sacks, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

DL Ralph Holley (A) — Cleveland Browns

CFL rights holder: Toronto Argonauts

The six-foot, 285-pound defender was a standout with the Argonauts in 2024 as he recorded 22 defensive tackles, eight sacks, and one forced fumble to help the team win the Grey Cup. After working out for seven NFL teams this offseason, Holley signed with Cleveland where he will attend his first NFL training camp. According to Spotrac, he received $20,000 in guaranteed money from the Browns.

RB Chuba Hubbard (N) — Carolina Panthers

CFL rights holder: Calgary Stampeders

The 26-year-old native of Sherwood Park, Alta. is coming off his best professional season as he rushed for 1,195 yards, caught 43 passes for 171 yards, and scored 11 total touchdowns with Carolina. The former fourth-round NFL draft pick signed a four-year, $33.2 million extension with the Panthers late last season, which made him the No. 13-highest-paid running back in the league.

OL Alaric Jackson (N) — Los Angeles Rams

CFL rights holder: B.C. Lions

The native of Windsor, Ont., who was raised primarily in Detroit, Mich., started 35 regular-season games over his first four years with the Rams and was rewarded with a three-year, $56.3 million contract extension this offseason. After originally joining Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent, Jackson is now the No. 21-highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL as he protects Matthew Stafford’s blindside.

TE Theo Johnson (N) — New York Giants

CFL rights holder: B.C. Lions

The 24-year-old native of Winnipeg, Man., who was raised in Windsor, Ont., started 11 games for the Giants after being taken in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Johnson caught 29 passes for 331 yards and one touchdown as a rookie and is expected to return as the team’s starter in 2025. The six-foot-six, 250-pounder caught 12 collegiate touchdown passes over four seasons at Penn State.

P Jake Julien (N) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CFL rights holder: Edmonton Elks

The native of Barrie, Ont. led the CFL in gross punting average (54.0 yards) and net punting average (40.0 yards) in 2024 as a member of the Elks, earning an All-CFL selection before working out for at least six NFL teams. This is Julien’s second shot at the NFL as he originally signed with the New England Patriots following his collegiate career at Eastern Michigan University.

TE Nikola Kalinic (N) — Atlanta Falcons

CFL rights holder: None

The six-foot-four, 248-pound product of York University signed with the Falcons after fielding offers from more than five NFL teams. Originally from Toronto, Ont., Kalinic has dressed for nine regular-season games over three NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams, recording one kickoff return for 15 yards. The 28-year-old was a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019 and 2021.

TE Dalton Kincaid (N) — Buffalo Bills

CFL rights holder: None

Kincaid was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nev. but is a dual citizen and has previously sported a Canadian flag on his NFL helmet. The former first-round draft pick has made 20 starts over two seasons with the Bills, catching 117 passes for 1,121 yards and four touchdowns. The 25-year-old was named first-team All-Pac-12 at the University of Utah during his final collegiate season in 2022.

DB Deane Leonard (N) — Los Angeles Chargers

CFL rights holder: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The native of Calgary, Alta. has played 38 career regular-season games with the Chargers since being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, recording 41 total tackles, two tackles for loss, six pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Leonard will be competing in training camp against fellow Canadian cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who joined the team in free agency.

LB Jesse Luketa (N) — Free Agent

CFL rights holder: Ottawa Redblacks

The former seventh-round NFL draft pick made 35 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble over 31 regular-season games with the Arizona Cardinals, three of which he started. The six-foot-three, 252-pound defender, who was born in Edmonton, Alta. and raised primarily in Ottawa, Ont., recently worked out for the Dallas Cowboys but remains unsigned.

OL Giovanni Manu (N) — Detroit Lions

CFL rights holder: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The six-foot-eight, 352-pound blocker was taken in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Lions, who traded up to secure his rights. Manu didn’t see any action as a rookie and is currently listed as a third-string offensive lineman on the team’s unofficial depth chart. The native of Tonga, who spent his adolescence in Pitt Meadows, B.C., was a two-time second-team All-Canadian at the University of British Columbia.

KR Tyreik McAllister (A) — Free Agent

CFL rights holder: None

The speedster from Latta, S.C. rose to stardom with the Tiger-Cats in 2023, scoring three touchdowns and leading the CFL in all-purpose yardage. McAllister signed with the Raiders in 2024 and dressed for three regular-season games, recording two carries for 11 yards, two punt returns for 24 yards, two kickoff returns for 49 yards, and one tackle. He was released by the team in May.

TE Tanner McLachlan (N) — Cincinnati Bengals

CFL rights holder: Calgary Stampeders

The 26-year-old native of Lethbridge, Alta. was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and played two games as a rookie, seeing the field for 22 total snaps. The six-foot-five, 244-pounder played his final two collegiate seasons at the University of Arizona where he made 79 catches for 984 yards and six touchdowns, breaking Rob Gronkowski’s record for most receptions by a tight end in program history.

REC John Metchie III (N) — Houston Texans

CFL rights holder: B.C. Lions

The former second-round NFL draft pick, who was raised primarily in Brampton, Ont., caught 24 passes for 254 yards and one touchdown last season, his third with the Texans. The younger brother of veteran CFL defensive back Royce Metchie missed his entire rookie season in 2022 after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, from which he made a full recovery.

OL Carter O’Donnell (N) — Free Agent

CFL rights holder: Edmonton Elks

The 26-year-old native of Red Deer, Alta. recently worked out for the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts but remains unsigned after undergoing a partial meniscectomy in 2024. O’Donnell has spent five years in the NFL since signing with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2020, dressing for five regular-season games and making three starts for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (N) — Chicago Bears

CFL rights holder: Calgary Stampeders

The native of Nigeria, who spent his adolescence in Calgary, Alta., earned a two-year, $5 million contract extension with Chicago after playing all 17 regular-season games last year. Ogbongbemiga has played 64 career regular-season games with the Rams and Bears since going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft, recording 49 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

DL David Onyemata (N) — Atlanta Falcons

CFL rights holder: Saskatchewan Roughriders

The University of Manitoba product is entering his tenth NFL season since being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. The six-foot-three, 300-pound defender has made 339 total tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 30 sacks, 10 pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception over 137 career NFL regular-season games.

REC Josh Palmer (N) — Buffalo Bills

CFL rights holder: None

The 25-year-old native of Brampton, Ont. signed a three-year, $29 million free-agent contract with Buffalo following a four-year run with the Los Angeles Chargers. Palmer has caught 182 passes for 2,287 yards and 10 touchdowns over 58 career NFL regular-season games and will look to help Josh Allen and company get over the hump in 2025.

REC Makai Polk (A) — Atlanta Falcons

CFL rights holder: Toronto Argonauts

The Mississippi State University product was named All-East Division as a CFL rookie in 2024, catching 61 passes for 1,024 yards and five touchdowns with the Argonauts. The six-foot-three, 192-pound target worked out for five NFL teams before signing with the Falcons. According to Spotac, his contract with Atlanta includes $50,000 in guaranteed money.

DB Taylor Rapp (N) — Buffalo Bills

CFL rights holder: None

The former second-round NFL draft pick, whose father was born in Canada, has made 462 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 31 pass knockdowns, 12 interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two sacks over 87 career regular-season NFL games with the Rams and Bills. The six-foot, 208-pound defender remains under contract with Buffalo through 2026.

OL Trevor Reid (A) — Free Agent

CFL rights holder: Saskatchewan Roughriders

The 25-year-old blocker started all 18 regular-season games for the Roughriders at left tackle in 2024, his first year the CFL, which led to a contract with Minnesota. The six-foot-five, 307-pound blocker was waived with a non-football injury designation in April. Prior to his stint in Saskatchewan, Reid was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

LB Tavius Robinson (N) — Baltimore Ravens

CFL rights holder: Saskatchewan Roughriders

The six-foot-six, 262-pound native of Guelph, Ont. started seven games for the Ravens in 2024, his second year with the team. Robinson has recorded 58 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one pass knockdown over 34 career NFL regular-season games since being taken in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft following a collegiate career that included stints at the University of Guelph and Ole Miss.

QB Kurtis Rourke (N) — San Francisco 49ers

CFL rights holder: Saskatchewan Roughriders

The native of Oakville, Ont. was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft after ending his collegiate career on a high note at Indiana University. Rourke won the Jon Cornish Trophy and was named second-team All-Big Ten in 2024 after throwing for 2,827 yards, 27 touchdowns, and four interceptions with the Hoosiers, leading them to a berth in the College Football Playoff. The six-foot-four, 220-pound passer is the younger brother of CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke.

QB Brett Rypien (N) — Minnesota Vikings

CFL rights holder: None

The nephew of Calgary native and Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien spent all of last season with the Vikings, though he didn’t see any regular-season action. The 29-year-old has seen the field in 10 career NFL regular-season games as a member of the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 950 yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Rypien has made four career NFL starts, posting a 2-2 record.

DL Paris Shand (N) — Buffalo Bills

CFL rights holder: Toronto Argonauts

The 24-year-old native of Toronto, Ont. signed with the Bills after going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft and received $25,000 in guaranteed money as part of the deal. The six-foot-four, 268-pound defender played 49 collegiate games at the University of Arizona and Louisiana State University, recording 82 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

DL Nathan Shepherd (N) — New Orleans Saints

CFL rights holder: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The six-foot-four, 315-pound native of Ajax, Ont. has started 30 games over the past two seasons with the Saints, recording 87 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and five sacks. The 31-year-old defender has played 106 career NFL games since being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets out of Fort Hays State University.

OL Dakoda Shepley (N) — Dallas Cowboys

CFL rights holder: None

The 30-year-old native of Windsor, Ont. has spent the past three seasons with Dallas, dressing for seven regular-season games in a depth role. The University of British Columbia product has played 16 career regular-season NFL games as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Cowboys, earning close to $2 million in the process.

LB Alex Singleton (N) — Denver Broncos

CFL rights holder: None

The veteran defender is returning for his fourth season in Denver after suffering a torn ACL in the team’s third regular-season game last year. The 31-year-old dual citizen has played 79 career NFL games since departing the CFL, recording 633 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 13 pass knockdowns, three interceptions, five fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles. In 2023, he set a new Broncos single-season record with 177 tackles.

OL Sidy Sow (N) — New England Patriots

CFL rights holder: Saskatchewan Roughriders

The 27-year-old native of Bromont, Que. has played 27 regular-season games and made 14 starts for the Patriots since being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The six-foot-five, 318-pound blocker was twice named first-team All-Mid-American Conference while playing collegiately at Eastern Michigan University.

DB Benjamin St-Juste (N) — Los Angeles Chargers

CFL rights holder: Toronto Argonauts

The six-foot-three, 200-pound defender signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Chargers this offseason after spending four seasons with the Washington Commanders. The native of Montreal, Que. has recorded 206 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 34 pass knockdowns, four forced fumbles, three sacks, and one interception over 54 career NFL regular-season games, including 45 starts.

DB Qwan’tez Stiggers (A) — New York Jets

CFL rights holder: None

The CFL’s former Most Outstanding Rookie played 14 regular-season games with the Jets last season, his first in the NFL, and made eight total tackles and one start. The 23-year-old native of Atlanta, Ga. was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft despite never having played collegiate football. Stiggers was named All-East Division with the Argonauts in 2023, recording 56 total tackles and three interceptions.

DB Jonathan Sutherland (N) — Las Vegas Raiders

CFL rights holder: Montreal Alouettes

The native of Ottawa, Ont. originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks after going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft and spent most of his rookie year on the team’s practice roster. The five-foot-eleven, 202-pound defender, who was a four-time captain during his collegiate career at Penn State, attended training camp with the New York Giants in 2024 but was released with an injury designation.

DL Brent Urban (N) — Free Agent

CFL rights holder: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The 34-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont. recorded 20 total tackles and two pass knockdowns over 13 games with the Baltimore Ravens last season, his seventh year with the team. Urban has made 170 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 16 pass knockdowns, 10 sacks, and one fumble recovery over 122 regular-season NFL games as a member of the Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, and Dallas Cowboys.

OL Greg Van Roten (A) — New York Giants

CFL rights holder: None

The 35-year-old blocker from Rockville Centre, N.Y. spent two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts in the mid-2010s and has since played 117 NFL regular-season games over eight seasons as a member of the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, and Giants. According to the team’s unofficial depth chart, Van Roten is expected to start for them at guard again in 2025.

DL Luiji Vilain (N) — Dallas Cowboys

CFL rights holder: Toronto Argonauts

The 27-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont. split last season between the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, and Cowboys, though he didn’t see any action during the regular season. Since going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft, Vilain has recorded four total tackles over five regular-season games with the Minnesota Vikings and Panthers.

REC Jared Wayne (N) — Houston Texans

CFL rights holder: Toronto Argonauts

The six-foot-three, 210-pound native of Peterborough, Ont. is back for a third seasons with the Texans after joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Wayne has dressed for three regular-season games with Houston but has yet to record his first professional catch.

REC Ontaria Wilson (A) — New York Jets

CFL rights holder: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Florida State University product caught 71 passes for 1,026 yards and three touchdowns with the Blue Bombers last season, drawing attention from New York. The six-foot, 175-pound native of Ashburn, Ga. had a previous NFL shot with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 but didn’t see any regular-season action.