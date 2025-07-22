3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 7

Week 7 of the 2025 CFL regular season has come to an end and Week 8 will soon be upon us, but let’s first take a look back at the standout performers, plays, and games from the week that was.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2025 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: QB Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders

The 39-year-old had his best performance of the season this week as he completed 23-of-30 pass attempts for 395 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. The veteran’s favourite target was Dohnte Meyers, who caught seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. If the season ended right now, one could make a strong argument that Harris should be the West Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Player.

Honourable mention: QB Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary Stampeders

Defensive player of the week: DB Stavros Katsantonis, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The veteran safety was all over the field in the nation’s capital, recording six defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception. The 28-year-old has yet to be named All-East Division through his five-year CFL career but that could change in 2025 as the University of British Columbia product is on pace to set new career-highs in defensive tackles and interceptions.

Honourable mention: DB Tarvarus McFadden, Toronto Argonauts

Special teams player of the week: P Mark Vassett, Calgary Stampeders

The rookie punter wasn’t needed much in Calgary’s blowout win over the Blue Bombers but he managed a scintillating 48.5-yard net average on four boots. The 28-year-old native of Australia parked two punts inside of Winnipeg’s five-yard line, including a 55-yard punt that stopped at the Blue Bombers’ three-yard line and a 63-yard punt that stopped at the home team’s one-yard line. Unbelievable.

Honourable mention: K Sergio Castillo, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Breakout player of the week: LB Ray Wilborn, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The 28-year-old native of Lansing, Mich. won Hamilton’s starting job at weak-side linebacker during training camp and has started to flash consistently, recording 25 defensive tackles and four special teams tackles through six games. The physical defender tallied seven tackles against Ottawa on Sunday night, helping limit the Redblacks to only 316 net yards of offence in a 30-15 win.

Honourable mention: DB Sheldon Arnold II, Calgary Stampeders

Offensive line of the week: Saskatchewan Roughriders

The unit of Darius Washington, Zack Fry, Logan Ferland, Jacob Brammer, and Jermarcus Hardrick was rock solid against B.C., allowing zero sacks and helping pave the way for A.J. Ouellette, Tommy Stevens, and Ka’Deem Carey to rush for 111 yards on 25 attempts. Washington was Saskatchewan’s third different player to start at left tackle this season but each of them has done a nice job.

Honourable mention: Calgary Stampeders

Coach of the week: DC Bob Slowik, Calgary Stampeders

The 71-year-old has his unit playing brilliantly so far this season as the Stampeders forced six takeaways in their 41-20 win over the Blue Bombers. Clarence Hicks, Jaylon Hutchings, and Miles Brown each got home for sacks against Winnipeg, while Adrian Greene, Damon Webb, Jaydon Grant, and Anthony Johnson each recorded interceptions.

Honourable mention: HC Corey Mace, Saskatchewan Roughriders

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?! It’s Toronto ball with under 3 minutes to play. 🗓️: @TorontoArgos vs. Alouettes LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+#CFL pic.twitter.com/sCxiRu5rJ7 — CFL (@CFL) July 18, 2025

Best play of the week: DB Derek Slywka, Toronto Argonauts

They say effort can’t be taught — if that’s true, it appears Toronto’s rookie safety was simply born with it. After starting the playing flowing to his right, Slywka reversed field when he saw Cole Spieker alone streaking for the end zone. The defender sprinted, caught the receiver, and forced a fumble mere inches before he crossed the goal line, taking points off the board and getting the Argonauts possession.

Honourable mention: QB Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary Stampeders

MOOSE IS BACK IN THE END ZONE! 🚨 Damien Alford has his second touchdown of the night. 🗓️: @calstampeders vs. Blue Bombers LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS2

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+#CFL pic.twitter.com/JeAo13DU09 — CFL (@CFL) July 19, 2025

Worst play of the week: DB Marquise Bridges, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Stampeders sent rookie deep threat Damien Alford streaking down the field on a go route and it was up to Bridges to cover him. For reasons seemingly clear only to himself, Bridges stopped running in coverage, leaving the first overall pick in this year’s draft alone in the end zone for the easy touchdown. You don’t need to be an expert on defensive back play to know Bridges made a big mistake here.

Honourable mention: QB Chris Streveler, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Best game of the week: Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts

This game provided viewers with two shocks: one when the Argonauts opened an 18-point lead despite being 7.5-point road underdogs, and then another when they coughed it up. Toronto defensive backs Tarvarus McFadden and Derek Slywka made brilliant plays, as did Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander when he put the team on his back to secure the win.

Honourable mention: Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Worst game of the week: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks

The game will mostly be remembered for the helmet-to-helmet hit that caused Dru Brown’s lid to go flying across the field. It never felt very competitive, nor was there a particularly good crowd on-hand to witness it live. Kudos to Bo Levi Mitchell for reaching the top ten in all-time CFL passing yardage, which was a nice historical element to this game.

Honourable mention: Saskatchewan Roughriders at B.C. Lions