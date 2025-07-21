Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign receiver Max McLeod, move one to retired list

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver Max McLeod.

The six-foot-one, 197-pound target played collegiately at the Colorado School of Mines, an NCAA Division II program located in Golden, Co., where he caught 290 passes for 4,688 yards and 54 touchdowns over 55 collegiate games. He was twice named first-team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

The 24-year-old native of Seattle, Wash. attended rookie minicamp with the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason but didn’t sign with the team. McLeod reportedly ran a 4.53-second forty-yard dash at his pro day in March.

Winnipeg has also moved American offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury to the retired list.

The six-foot-five, 306-pound blocker joined the team in May after a five-year collegiate career at the University of Iowa. The native of Byron, Ill. started six games with the Hawkeyes along the interior of their offensive line, helping them become semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-2) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (1-5) at BMO Field on Saturday, July 26 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a 41-20 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, while the Argonauts gave up a fourth-quarter lead to narrowly lose to the Montreal Alouettes.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 27 degrees and mostly sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 1050 in Toronto.