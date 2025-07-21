Toronto Argonauts bring back former first-overall CFL draft pick Shane Richards

The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian offensive lineman Shane Richards to the active roster.

The six-foot-eight, 325-pound blocker was the first overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Argonauts, playing 42 games and winning a Grey Cup in 2022. The 30-year-old native of Kingston, Jamaica, who was raised primarily in Calgary, Alta., spent last season with the Edmonton Elks where he made 12 starts at right guard.

The Argonauts have also signed American running back Jyran Mitchell and American defensive lineman Ricky Correia to the practice roster.

Mitchell attended training camp with Toronto earlier this year but was released as part of final roster cuts. The six-foot, 205-pound ball-carrier was a standout at Butler University, an FCS program located in Indianapolis, Ind., where he rushed for 1,268 yards, caught 23 passes for 202 yards, and scored 15 total touchdowns over 11 games in 2023.

The native of Chicago, Ill. was named first-team All-Pioneer League at Butler and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding offensive player in FCS football.

Correia played 46 collegiate games at the University of California where he recorded 105 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. The six-foot-four, 340-pound native of Fresno, Calif. did 12 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press at his pro day earlier this year.

The Toronto Argonauts (1-5) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-2) at BMO Field on Saturday, July 26 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a 41-20 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, while the Argonauts gave up a fourth-quarter lead to narrowly lose to the Montreal Alouettes.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 27 degrees and mostly sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 1050 in Toronto.