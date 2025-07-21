Shawn Lemon refuses to discuss suspensions, ready to move forward with Montreal Alouettes

Shawn Lemon was back at Montreal Alouettes’ practice for the first time in more than a year on Sunday afternoon. Wearing his number 0, he answered the media’s questions, but refused to discuss the suspensions he faced.

“I’m not going to go into details about all that. I just served my suspensions and moved on from all that,” Lemon said.

“Listen, I’m living forward in this moment right here. Any questions you guys have about me coming back to football, I’m willing to answer. Anything else from the past, I want to leave it in the past.”

The 36-year-old was indefinitely suspended for gambling on CFL games in 2021 while he was a member of the Calgary Stampeders, including one in which he played. He sat out for a full year after losing his appeal and was officially reinstated on July 4, but is still serving a second suspension, this time for taking a banned substance.

That didn’t dissuade the Alouettes from re-signing him this week. Lemon confirmed that he had interest from other teams across the CFL, but ultimately chose to remain loyal to Montreal.

“I did (have other offers), but I wanted to be here,” he said post-practice. “I love playing for this team, I love my teammates, I love the upper management, I love this city. I want to play for Coach (Noel) Thorpe; it just fits my skill set.”

After burning the first of his two-game ban on Thursday, he will be eligible to play again on August 2 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Despite last playing on June 28, 2024, Lemon believes he will be ready.

“Yes, it all depends on what upper management and coaches want to do from there,” he said. “Physically, I’m in great shape. I’ve been training, working on myself. I’ve been in-and-out of Montreal.”

No matter the role he is offered, ‘The Lemonator’ will take it. He repeated multiple times during his presser that he is simply thankful to be back in the CFL.

“The only thing you can control is your outlook on things. I worked on myself a lot,” he remarked. “I’m just thankful to have an opportunity back with an amazing team in this amazing city.”

Lemon will most likely battle with Byron Vaughns for a starting spot. Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund is a proven Canadian starter, and Lwal Uguak is playing at defensive tackle with Dylan Wynn and Musfata Johnson still injured.

The Alouettes (4-2) are back in action this Thursday, July 24 as they face the Calgary Stampeders (5-1) at McMahon Stadium. The kickoff is slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.