NBA MVP, champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to be honoured at Hamilton Tiger-Cats game

One of the biggest named in North American professional sports is heading home to be honoured next month.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player and champion, will be at the Hamilton Tiger-Cats game on Thursday, August 7 when the team hosts the B.C. Lions at Hamilton Stadium as part of what the city is calling “Shai Rally Day.”

“Hamilton is the city where I grew up, and it shaped the most pivotal years of my life,” said Gilgeous-Alexander in a statement. “It laid the foundation not only for who I am as a basketball player, but for the man I’ve become. I wouldn’t be who I am today without this city, and I’m deeply grateful for the continued love and support.”

The 27-year-old recently completed his sixth season with the Oklahoma City Thunder during which he averaged 32.7 points per game, 6.4 assists per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, 1.7 steals per game, and 1.0 blocks per game to win Most Valuable Player. He also led the Thunder to its first-ever NBA championship as he was named the NBA Finals MVP.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to bring Shai Rally Day to Hamilton! This is our city’s official celebration of NBA champion, NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP, NBA scoring champion, ESPY Best Athlete – Men’s Sports, and proud Hamiltonian, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,” said mayor Andrea Horwath.

“Shai has made history as the first Canadian to win NBA Finals MVP, the first to lead the league in scoring, and only the second Canadian to earn regular season MVP. He’s also one of just four players in NBA history to win all four major titles in a single season — and now, he’s been recognized on the world stage with the 2025 ESPY Best Athlete – Men’s Sports.”

The celebration of Gilgeous-Alexander will start with a free public rally where Horwath will present the basketball star with a key to the city, making him the first person to receiver the honour since 1998. He will then be honoured during the game.

