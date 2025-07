Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the CFL reinstating Shawn Lemon from his year-long gambling suspension, Hamilton’s headshot on Redblacks QB Dru Brown, the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders taking a stranglehold on the West Division, whether or not the Edmonton Elks should bench Tre Ford, and the front-runners for CFL awards following the first third of the season.

