3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders rebound in dominant fashion

Week 7 of the 2025 CFL season is officially in the books and while we’re still trying to identify the contenders, the pretenders are making themselves clear.

The bottom four spots on this week’s list all remain stagnant, as does the team at the very top. It is everyone in between that keeps yo-yoing around, including a couple of prairie rivals who offered dramatically different responses to their first loss of the season.

3DownNation’s power rankings are created by having 10 contributors rank each team from No. 1 to No. 9 independently, then averaging out the scores. The previous week’s rankings are in brackets. As always, please be sure to check back every Monday morning for our updated power rankings following each week of action in the CFL.

Enjoy the rankings and feel free to roast us on social media for anything you think we got wrong.

1) Calgary Stampeders (1)

Don’t worry, you haven’t just time-travelled back to 2018 — a nice as that might be. The Stampeders are the toast of the CFL yet again and blowing out the Bombers on the road has only increased their aura. The defence continued their impressive turnaround with a whopping six turnovers, including a pick-six by Damon Webb. Rookie Canadian Damien Alford also continued his recent tear with two more touchdown, while Vernon Adams Jr. has officially entered the M.O.P. race.

2) Saskatchewan Roughriders (4)

Age was just a number for Trevor Harris on Saturday, as he helped his team rebound from their first loss with a dominant road win. The 39-year-old completed 76.7 percent of his passes for an effortless 395 yards and three touchdowns with only one interception, securing the season series in the process. Dohnte Meyers blew past the defence for 132 yards and two of those scores, while Samuel Emilus made an impact in his return with 78 yards of his own.

3) Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3)

The Ticats are taking their status as the hottest team in the East very seriously, putting up numbers on both sides of the ball. Destin Talbert snagged a pair of interceptions and Stavros Katsantonis added another as the defence ran away with the turnover battle, while Bo Levi Mitchell made history with another strong passing performance. His latest deep-shot touchdown to Kenny Lawler thrust him past Tracy Ham for tenth on the CFL’s all-time passing list, with plenty of time left to gain further ground this season.

4) Montreal Alouettes (5)

Davis Alexander overcame a rocky start to drag the Alouettes back into the win column with a fourth-quarter comeback, but running in the deciding touchdown came at a cost. The franchise pivot re-agravated his hamstring and has now been placed on the six-game injured list, putting the team right back where they were before the bye week. With receiver Tyson Philpot and returner James Letcher Jr. also battling ailments, East Division supremacy doesn’t feel as certain as it once did, even with the return of Shawn Lemon.

5) Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2)

Mike O’Shea impeccable reputation off the bye took a real hit with a dud of a performance against Calgary, complete with plenty of busts in the secondary and a boatload of turnovers. Making matters worse, Zach Collaros left before the end of the first half after suffering a possible concussion. That left Chris Streveler at the helm and he looked nothing like the improved passer we saw a few weeks ago, tossing up a pair of bad interceptions.

6) B.C. Lions (6)

The Lions did an awful job of delivering on their Watermelon Smash game theme, getting smashed themselves in the process. The defensive secondary got toasted, giving up four explosive plays. At the same time, Nathan Rourke looked entirely out of sorts on offence, sailing passes and failing to connect with star receiver Justin McInnis until the fourth quarter. Only Ayden Eberhardt left the field with his head held high, amassing 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

7) Toronto Argonauts (7)

A collapse in the fourth quarter kept the Argos from notching their second victory, but the defending Grey Cup champions at least showed signs of progress as they continue to await the return of Chad Kelly. Both Tarvarus McFadden and Derek Slywka made a touchdown-saving play, but it wouldn’t be enough once the offence stagnated. With Ryan Hunter getting hit by a car and Anim Dankwah going down, a problematic offensive line may have become an even bigger concern.

8) Ottawa Redblacks (8)

The only thing going right for the Ottawa Redblacks going into their bye next week is that their colours aren’t green and gold. Quarterback Dru Brown was knocked out of their latest loss by a vicious hit to the head and Dustin Crum struggled to utilize their weapons in relief. Avoidable errors continue in all three phases and apathy is setting in for the fanbase, putting Bob Dyce’s future in jeopardy.

9) Edmonton Elks (9)

A week off doesn’t count as a week of rest when you are struggling as bad as Edmonton is, but it appears that any major changes for the Elks are still to be determined. Head coach Mark Kilam is remaining vague about Tre Ford’s future as the starting quarterback after a horrid performance, though he still appears to be taking reps with the first team. A few additions to the secondary represent the only other tweaks to the roster as they prepare to walk into the chainsaw that is Mosaic Stadium.