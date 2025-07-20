Ottawa Redblacks’ QB Dru Brown ruled out after suffering hit to the head vs Ticats

The Ottawa Redblacks have officially ruled out starting quarterback Dru Brown for the remainder of their Week 7 matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after he suffered a possible concussion.

Brown was forced to leave the game early in the second quarter after he was sacked deep in his own territory. Hamilton defensive back DaShaun Amos came free on the blitz off the left side and delivered a hellacious blow to the quarterback’s head, sending his helmet flying after making contact with the bottom of the facemask with the crown of his head. The play was deemed a Grade 2 roughing the passer penalty, which resulted in a loss of 25 yards for the defence.

Dru Brown is being assessed in the locker room after taking the brunt of a Grade 2 roughing the passing penalty from DaShaun Amos.#CFL #Redblacks #RNation

pic.twitter.com/98k81SBxvv — 3DownNation (@3DownNation) July 21, 2025

The 28-year-old pivot appeared visibly dazed and remained down on a knee as he was attended to by the training staff. He left for the locker room under his own power and was replaced by backup Dustin Crum.

“We say we’re going to protect quarterbacks, but I don’t know how that’s not an ejection,” a visibly upset head coach Bob Dyce told TSN’s Claire Hanna after the intermission.

Brown finished the game six-of-eight passing for 66 yards and one interception. He has thrown for 1,078 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions in four games this season, but missed three starts due to a hip injury.

The Ottawa Redblacks (1-5) trail the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-2) by a score of 13-12 at halftime. They are on a bye next week.