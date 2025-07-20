Montreal Alouettes sign Redblacks’ camp cut Lincoln Victor, two others

The Montreal Alouettes have signed three players to their practice roster, including American receiver Lincoln Victor.

Victor joins the Alouettes after being released by the Ottawa Redblacks at the end of training camp. He spent part of last season on their practice roster, having previously been under contract with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.

The five-foot-nine, 177-pound receiver made 137 catches for 1,401 yards and seven touchdowns in 37 games over three collegiate seasons at Washington State University, adding eight carries for 12 yards and major, 27 kickoff returns for 542 yards, and 11 tackles. He originally started his collegiate career at the University of Hawaii, making 12 catches for 103 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing twice for 49 yards and returning 23 kickoffs for 511 yards.

The team also brought back a pair of former draft picks in Global punter Sam Clark and Canadian linebacker Riley Macleod.

Clark spent the entire 2024 season on the Alouettes’ practice roster after being selected ninth overall in the 2024 Global Draft, but was released early in training camp this year. He played 11 games with the James Madison Dukes in 2022 where he punted the ball 49 times for an average of 43.3 yards. The Lilyfield native previously played for the Sacramento State Hornets, where he averaged 41.8 yards through two seasons and was named to the All-Big Sky third team in 2021.

Macleod was selected with the 70th overall pick in the eighth round of the 2025 CFL Draft, but was placed on the retired list following training camp with the intention of returning to school. The six-foot-one, 228-pound linebacker played four years at Western University, totalling 236 tackles, six sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, and five pass breakups in 43 games.

The Alouettes (4-2) will return to action on Thursday, July 24 when they visit the Calgary Stampeders (5-1) at McMahon Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.