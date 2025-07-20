Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ QB Bo Levi Mitchell enters top 10 in all-time CFL passing yards

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is officially one of the 10 most prolific passers in CFL history.

The 35-year-old entered Week 7 needing just 27 yards to surpass Tracy Ham (40,534) for 10th on the league’s all-time passing yardage list. He surpassed that mark with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Lawler in the first quarter against the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Katy, Tex. native began his CFL career in 2012 with the Calgary Stampeders and took over as the franchise’s full-time starter in 2014. He led that organization to two Grey Cup victories and was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2016 and 2018.

Mitchell moved to Hamilton in 2023 and had a resurgent campaign in 2024, throwing for over 5,000 yards and finishing as the runner-up for M.O.P. Earlier this season, he became the fastest quarterback in CFL history to record 100 wins as a starter.

In total, Mitchell has appeared in 195 CFL games, completing 3,122 passes on 4,805 attempts for 40,568 yards, 238 touchdowns, and 118 interceptions. He could realistically surpass Doug Flutie (41,355) and Matt Dunigan (43,857) on the all-time list before the end of this year.

Anthony Calvillo is the CFL’s passing yardage record holder with 79,816. Others still ahead of Mitchell include Damon Allen, Henry Burris, Ricky Ray, Danny McManus, Kevin Glenn, and Ron Lancaster.