Second-round rookie Isaiah Bagnah out for Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Ottawa

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have a mostly intact roster for their rematch with the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday, save for rookie Canadian defensive lineman Isaiah Bagnah.

The team’s second-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft has been placed on the one-game injured list after missing the last two practices of the week with a foot issue. The native of Lethbridge, Alta. has recorded four defensive tackles and one sack in five appearances with the team.

Bagnah spent the last two seasons at Brigham Young University, compiling 52 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and three pass breakups in 25 games for the Cougars. He previously attended Boise State University for four seasons, where he made 58 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and a forced fumble in 25 appearances.

Canadian offensive lineman Jakub Szott will draw into the lineup to fulfill the ratio requirement. The only other change to the Ticats roster is a swap of third-string quarterbacks, with Harrison Frost becoming a healthy scratch in order to allow veteran Jake Dolegala to dress.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-2) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (1-5) at TD Place Stadium on Sunday, July 20 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. These two teams played last week in Hamilton where the Tiger-Cats recorded a 23-20 win.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 24 degrees and a 10 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.