Ottawa Redblacks lose both starting cornerbacks for rematch with Hamilton

The injury situation in the Ottawa Redblacks’ secondary has gone from bad to worse ahead of their rematch with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday.

Field-side cornerback Adrian Frye has officially been placed on the six-game injured list after missing practice this week with a shoulder issue, while his counterpart to the boundary, C.J. Coldon, has gone on the one-game injured list with an ankle issue. Frye has amassed 14 defensive tackles and three forced fumbles in five games, while Coldon had recorded 22 defensive tackles and two interceptions in six appearances.

Alijah McGhee will slot in at the boundary after dressing as a backup last week. Deandre Lamont, who racked up 86 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, and one interception in 2024, will make his season debut to the field after recovering from a hamstring injury. Veteran Canadian safety Justin Howell is also returns as insurance, sending rookie Eric Cumberbatch to the practice roster.

The team has made two other significant changes to their starting lineup. Canadian Lucas Cormier, who was reinserted into the lineup last week, has leapfrogged American Ace Eley at weakside linebacker. On the other side of the ball, American rookie Parker Moorer draws back in and will get the start at right guard, sending Canadian veteran Dariusz Bladek to the bench. In corresponding moves, linebacker Dawson Pierre will dress for depth and offensive lineman Dayton Black was demoted to the practice roster.

Ottawa has lost both of their incumbent Global players to the one-game injured list in defensive tackle Blessman Ta’ala (ankle) and linebacker Tyron Vrede (ankle). Japanese linebacker Les Maruo will dress to fill the requirement. Canadian defensive tackle Muftah Ageli is also back in the rotation, with American defensive end Chase McGowan (groin) sitting out this week. Rookie American receiver Easop Winston Jr. will make his CFL debut for added depth with Kalil Pimpleton pulling double duty as a returner.

The Ottawa Redblacks (1-5) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-2) at TD Place Stadium on Sunday, July 20 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. These two teams played last week in Hamilton where the Tiger-Cats recorded a 23-20 win.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 24 degrees and a 10 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.