Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ QB Zach Collaros exits game vs Stampeders with possible concussion

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros has been officially ruled out for the remainder of their Week 7 game versus the Calgary Stampeders after suffering a possible concussion.

Collaros was injured with 6:30 remaining in the second quarter while attempting a deep pass to Nic Demski, which was intercepted by Calgary’s Jaydon Grant. As he released the ball, the 36-year-old was hit cleanly by defensive end Clarence Hicks and had his head bounce off the turf. He did not get up and appeared dazed.

It’s when Zach Collaros’ head smacks the turf. Brutal.

After remaining down for some time while being attended to by the training staff, Collaros left the field under his own power and immediately retreated to the locker room for evaluation. He was officially ruled out after halftime with what the Bombers have dubbed an “upper body injury.”

Collaros was eight-of-11 passing for 151 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions prior to the injury. He was replaced by backup Chris Streveler, who threw for 246 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in Week 1 while Collaros was serving a one-game suspension.

Since returning to the lineup, Collaros has completed 85-of-114 passes for 952 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions, while running three times for 31 yards and one major. The 13-year CFL veteran has thrown for 33,736 yards, 205 touchdowns, and 105 interceptions in his career.

The native of Steubenville, Oh. has a history of concussions, which ended his time in Saskatchewan and led to him arriving in Winnipeg mid-way through the 2019 season. Since then, he has led the team to five consecutive Grey Cup appearances, winning the first two, and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Player twice.

Winnipeg (3-1) trailed Calgary (4-1) by a score of 17-13 at the half.