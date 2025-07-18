Toronto Argonauts learn that football lasts 60 minutes in loss to Alouettes (& six other thoughts)

Article by Griff Bordignon

On a night where chaos reigned on the gridiron, we may have seen the true identities of two teams emerge. One came off the bye looking refreshed and formidable. The other, also off a bye, showed signs of uncertainty.

But football is played in four quarters, not two, and a 25-7 halftime lead evaporated into thin air as the Toronto Argonauts stumbled to a surprising 1-5 start. For Ryan Dinwiddie and his squad, this is unfamiliar and troubling territory.

At halftime, I tweeted that this was the most complete team effort I’d seen from the Argonauts all season — strong on offence, defence, and special teams. That post now belongs in the “cold takes” department. As the second half unfolded, it became clear that the Argos didn’t adapt to the Alouettes’ adjustments.

This game taught us two things. First, the Alouettes made the right call in naming Davis Alexander their QB1. Second, and perhaps more importantly in football, there’s nothing more dangerous than a team with nothing to lose.

Jekyll and Hyde defence strikes again

After being exposed by Hamilton just two weeks ago, the Argonauts’ defence appeared to bounce back with renewed energy and swagger. Players like Tarvarus McFadden made their presence felt, recording an interception and breaking up a key pass intended for Austin Mack in the end zone. Meanwhile, Derek Slywka continued to do what he does best, delivering a game-saving punch-out to prevent a late touchdown.

Despite the early promise, the defence couldn’t sustain its momentum. In the second half, they struggled to get off the field, allowing 19 points and stopping just nine of 20 second-down opportunities. With a home-and-home series looming against the class of the West in Winnipeg, the Argonauts must clean up their defensive execution or risk sinking further.

Moving past a collapse

As bleak as a 1-5 record might look, especially given how unfamiliar this territory is for the Argonauts, it already seems like the mindset is “on to Winnipeg.” That mentality can be a positive, even for a team facing early-season struggles. The Argos know the execution has to improve, and that accountability begins at the top with head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

​​”We can’t let the loss define us,” he stated post-game. “We can’t let it ruin our season to this stage, but at the same time, we’ve got to start playing better football.”

From a player’s perspective, it will take steady veteran leadership to reinforce Coach Dinwiddie’s message as the Argonauts look to regroup. With a nine-day gap between games, this is a crucial window for the team’s core to reset the tone and help shift the mindset away from frustration and toward accountability. When asked about that responsibility, returning veteran Wynton McManis put it simply.

“That’s just being a pro.”

Arbuckle continues to show what he’s capable of

After a game the Argonauts let slip away, identifying positives is a challenge, but certain individual performances stood out. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle completed 28 of 40 passes for 242 yards, with two total touchdowns and one interception. He showed mobility in the pocket and was able to avoid pressure for much of the contest against a strong Alouettes defence. However, his lone interception came late in the game at a critical juncture, contributing to the team’s inability to close out the win.

Arbuckle distributed the ball to six different receivers, including several deep passing attempts, signalling the coaching staff’s willingness to let him execute a diverse passing attack, even if not every deep throw was completed. This approach represents a shift from last season, when the starter Cameron Dukes was less frequently tasked with stretching the field vertically.

Maintaining this level of confidence in Arbuckle’s decision-making and execution could be a key factor as the Argonauts look to rebound.

Coxie finding his groove

In searching for a bright spot from tonight’s loss, it’s worth highlighting the continued development of Damonte Coxie. While Kevin Mital has rightfully drawn attention with his consistent play, Coxie quietly had another strong performance with five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown. Through six games, he has already surpassed the halfway mark of last year’s 860-yard total, now sitting at 442 yards, and he added his third touchdown of the season in this contest.

Coxie continues to find ways to create separation, and for a quarterback like Nick Arbuckle, having a reliable downfield target is critical. In most cases, spreading the ball around leads to positive results, and while that didn’t translate into a win tonight, it’s a promising sign for the offence going forward.

Even after a tough loss, Arbuckle had positive words for Coxie, not just highlighting his growth as a football player, but also praising the kind of teammate and person he is off the field.

“Oh man, incredible. He’s such a great dude. The best energy, everybody loves him. You try to get the ball to him whenever you can. He’s so dangerous, whether it be down the field or his ability to make people miss and get your offensive catches. He’s so strong.”

When’s Chad back

The focus remains on when quarterback Chad Kelly will return under centre, having yet to suit up this season as he continues to rehab from the fractured tibia and fibula suffered in last year’s East Final. Hopes were initially pinned on a possible comeback after the team’s first bye week, but that did not transpire. Kelly remained out of practice and did not travel with the team for their Week 7 matchup against Montreal, instead continuing his recovery work in Buffalo, N.Y.

Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has urged caution throughout the process, emphasizing that while Kelly has shown progress moving from 40 to 70 percent leg strength and “getting the twitch and the bounce” back. The strength isn’t fully there yet, and no definitive timetable for his return has been set.

With the upcoming nine-day break between games, there is some hope that might provide the window needed for him to come back.

A Grey Cup rematch looms

The Toronto Argonauts now face a pivotal stretch with back-to-back games against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, a team currently sitting at 3-1 and near the top of the West Division.

Recent history suggests familiarity between these squads and the Blue Bombers, despite a recent setback against Calgary, remain one of the league’s most consistent teams, capable of exploiting any weakness in an opponent. For the Argonauts, consistency has been elusive, particularly in the second half of games, where defensive lapses and missed opportunities have contributed to their early struggles.

If the Argonauts show the same lack of execution and on-field discipline that marked their last two outings, Winnipeg has the firepower and experience to capitalize quickly. These next two games represent both a major challenge and a possible turning point; if Toronto can regroup and compete, they can show signs of life in a difficult season. If not, the danger of falling deeper into the standings grows more real with each week.