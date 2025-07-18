Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus returns for Saskatchewan Roughriders vs B.C.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are getting a couple of impactful Canadian stars back in the lineup for their clash with the B.C. Lions on Saturday.

Chief among the returns is receiver Samuel Emilus, who has missed the last three games with a foot injury. The 27-year-old native of Montreal, Que. made 12 catches for 170 yards and one touchdown through the first two games this season and crossed the 100-yard mark in Week 2 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before getting hurt.

Emilus was a first-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech University. He has since played 52 regular-season games with the Roughriders, making 179 receptions for 2,496 yards and 12 touchdowns.

With backup Canadian pass catcher Tommy Nield also returning after battling an ankle injury, hometown product Mitch Picton will be a healthy scratch and rookie receiver D’Sean Mimbs returns to the practice roster.

Also back after a one-week absence is Canadian cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, who has recovered from a groin issue. The 32-year-old native of Scarborough, Ont. started Saskatchewan’s first four games, recording 12 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and one touchdown.

Campbell joined the Roughriders as a free agent this offseason following a six-year run in the NFL as a member of the New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars. His return knocks American Antoine Brooks Jr. back to the practice roster.

The Riders will be without star returner Mario Alford (hip), who has officially been placed on the one-game injured list. The 34-year-old has had a sensational start to the season, entering this week as the CFL leader in kickoff return average (30.9) with a touchdown already under his belt. He will be replaced by rookie Drae McCray from Texas Tech, who shone in the preseason.

There will also be a switch on Trevor Harris’ blindside, as Canadian left tackle Daniel Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out on the one-game injured list. American rookie Darius Washington will get the start in his first career CFL game out of Florida State. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, backup defensive tackle Caleb Sanders returns from a back injury and makes end Aaron Patrick a healthy scratch.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-1) will visit the B.C. Lions (3-3) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, July 19 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 24-10 home loss to Calgary, while the Lions ran roughshod over the Elks in Edmonton to record a second straight win.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.