Veteran DL Shawn Lemon re-signs with Montreal Alouettes following CFL reinstatement

The Montreal Alouettes have officially signed veteran American defensive end Shawn Lemon.

The 36-year-old was officially reinstated by the CFL on Wednesday after serving an indefinite suspension for gambling on CFL games in 2021 while he was a member of the Calgary Stampeders, including one in which he played. He appealed the decision, which was upheld by an independent arbitrator after he played the first four games of the 2024 season for Montreal.

“We’re very happy to have Shawn back with us,” general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. “With him, we’re a better team. Shawn has taken care of his body throughout his career, he knows our system and most of our players, and we’re confident he’ll help us win games. This is a fresh start for him with us.”

Lemon is still required to serve the two-game suspension he was assessed in February 2025 for violating the league’s drug policy. Lemon tested positive for the banned substance Phentermine, a common weight-loss drug, and his appeal of the punishment was denied.

The six-foot, 248-pound defender first joined the Alouettes in 2023, helping the club win a Grey Cup. In 17 regular-season games for Montreal, he has recorded 32 defensive tackles, 10 sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a defensive touchdown.

Lemon has played 152 regular-season CFL games as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Edmonton Elks, Ottawa Redblacks, Calgary Stampeders, Toronto Argonauts, B.C. Lions, and Montreal Alouettes, recording 243 defensive tackles, 102 sacks, 30 forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

As part of his reinstatement, Lemon is required to complete all mandatory league education, including the CFL match manipulation policy, and must continue to participate in the counselling sessions he has been attending.

Any future violations of the CFL’s match manipulation policy would result in Lemon being assessed a lifetime ban.

Lemon will first be eligible to play in Week 9, when the Alouettes host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, August 2.