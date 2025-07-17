‘I’m not trying to hurt you’: B.C. Lions’ Deontai Williams wants to clear air with Elks’ Arkell Smith after second penalized hit

B.C. Lions’ defensive back Deontai Williams takes pride in the reputation he’s developing as a CFL tone-setter, but he wants to make sure nobody feels singled out.

The 28-year-old had a hearing with the CFL on Wednesday to plead his case after he was penalized for spearing late in his team’s Week 6 victory over the Edmonton Elks. Williams appeared to lead with his head and caught receiver Arkell Smith square in the facemask with 2:47 remaining, forcing him to leave the game due to concussion protocol.

Arkell Smith was hit hard and has been removed from the game. He was able to walk off the field under his own power.#CFL pic.twitter.com/DkXhb69xfA — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 14, 2025

It marked the second time that he had been flagged for decleating Smith this year — a fact Williams says is purely a coincidence.

“I’m trying to get his phone number. Trying to get all that situated now to send him a message, let him know I’m not trying to hurt you at all,” Williams told reporters following the Lions’ first practice of the week. “I know you got a family. I got a family too. We’ve both got to protect that.”

With the Elks currently on a bye, Smith’s health status is unknown. The CFL is expected to make a determination on any supplemental discipline for Williams before the weekend, taking into account the circumstances, intent, and history of the offender.

In 2024, the then-member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders was ejected and later suspended one game for an illegal tackle against Ottawa’s Kalil Pimpleton, driving the receiver’s head into the turf with six seconds left to spark a minor brawl.

His initial hit against Smith also came in the dying moments of a dominant win, as he barrelled through the Elks’ pass catcher with 1:13 remaining in Week 1. The play was flagged for unnecessary roughness but not fined, as the contact was deemed clean on review.

While some have taken issue with the timing of his biggest collisions, Williams argues that he’s simply playing through the final whistle regardless of the score.

“I feel where they coming from, but what you gonna tell me, to stop playing football? What you gonna tell me, not do my job? I got a job. If I don’t do my job, guess what? Somebody else gonna replace me,” he said.

“I’m sorry that it had to be number 86 (Smith) again, unfortunately, because I don’t want him to get hurt or feel like I’ve got some ill-will or intent to hurt him. I’m sorry that it’s him, and I understand if they feel like it’s dirty, but it’s not. I’m just playing football, trying to make a tackle.”

The Nebraska product says he’s always had a penchant for hellacious hits, calling it a “gift that God blessed me with.” That can occasionally result in him playing over the line, much like his childhood idols Brian Dawkins and Sean Taylor.

However, his pre-existing reputation for physicality has grown since signing with the Lions in free agency, thanks in part to a position change. After moving from cornerback to nickel — commonly known as strong-side linebacker — Williams is able to mix it up in the box and strike fear from sideline to sideline, rather than being forced to wait for plays to come his way.

He also carries a massive chip on his shoulder after being snubbed from TSN’s preseason list of the league’s hardest hitters — a chip he regularly attempts to bludgeon opponents with.

“I’m definitely the hardest hitter in the CFL. When they came up with that list earlier in the year with the linebackers, I’m like ‘There’s no linebacker in the league that could hit as hard as me,’ and I’m showing that right now,” Williams insisted, fending off a playful interjection from middle linebacker Micah Awe, who did appear on that list.

“Me and him fight all the time in the locker room about who hits the hardest.”

At least this season, that debate has not been close. Williams brings a legitimate fear factor to his position, forcing opponents to keep their heads on a swivel for a full 60 minutes.

There was a time when that was the most admired and respected trait a player could bring on defence. Those days are long gone, but the 205-pound hammer still doesn’t feel he’s out of alignment with the principles of today’s game.

“Back then, I’d get glorified for hitting somebody like that. But the new day and age, it’s all about player safety, and I’m all about that too, keeping the players safe,” Williams stressed. “But it’s just me making a football play, playing as fast as I can, and trying to make a tackle. Obviously, my head got in the way, and it got me in trouble.”

The B.C. Lions (3-3) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-1) at BC Place on Saturday, July 19 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.