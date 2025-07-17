Dalton Schoen, Stanley Bryant out for Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be without star receiver Dalton Schoen and left tackle Stanley Bryant when they take on the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night.

Schoen suffered a knee injury in Winnipeg’s loss to the Stampeders in Week 5 and did not practice this week, according to the team’s official report. The 28-year-old native of Overland Park, Kan. caught 17 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown over the team’s first four games while starting at boundary slotback.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound target has recorded 172 receptions for 3,019 yards and 27 touchdowns over 41 career regular-season games with the Blue Bombers. He played only three games last year before suffering a torn ACL.

Schoen will be replaced in the starting lineup by Kody Case, who spent the first four games of the season on the practice roster. The second-year receiver out of the University of Illinois dressed for three regular-season games last season as a return specialist, recording 24 punt returns for 252 yards, six kickoff returns for 151 yards, and one catch for five yards. This will be his first career CFL start.

Bryant didn’t practice all week due to an ankle injury he also sustained against Calgary in Week 5. The eight-time All-CFL selection has played 158 of a possible 162 regular-season games since joining the Blue Bombers as a free agent in 2015, helping the team reach five Grey Cups and win two.

The 39-year-old blocker will be replaced by Micah Vanterpool, who has made two starts at left guard this season. The six-foot-five, 325-pound blocker dressed for two games in a depth role last season, his first in the CFL, after previously being a second-team All-Mountain West selection at the University of Hawaii where he played guard and tackle.

Gabe Wallace, Winnipeg’s second-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft, will make his third start of the season at left guard.

Schoen has been moved to the six-game injured list, while Bryant has been placed on the one-game injured list. Other players who remain on Winnipeg’s six-game injured list include American offensive lineman Eric Lofton, American defensive lineman Jamal Woods, and Canadian defensive backs Jake Kelly and Enock Makonzo.

The Blue Bombers have also promoted edge rusher Jay Person to the active roster, which means he will make his CFL regular-season debut. The six-foot-two, 233-pound defender was a two-time AP All-American at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he was twice named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-1) will host the Calgary Stampeders (4-1) at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, July 18 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off double-digit wins over Winnipeg and Saskatchewan, while the Blue Bombers spent last week on a bye.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 21 degrees and a 60 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.