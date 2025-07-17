Calgary Stampeders lose starting corner Tyler Richardson for matchup with Bombers

The Calgary Stampeders will be without starting boundary cornerback Tyler Richardson when they take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night.

Richardson was placed on the one-game injured list after exiting last week’s win over Saskatchewan with a tweaked groin. The second-year man out of Tiffin has started all five games this season, recording 29 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle. In 10 appearances in 2024, he made 30 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, and one interception.

Rookie American Anthony Johnson will get the start in his first career appearance after being activated off the practice roster. The six-foot-two, 180-pound DB was named first-team All-ACC during his senior season at the University of Virginia in 2022. In 55 career games split between Virginia and Louisville, he amassed 138 tackles, five tackles for loss, 31 pass breakups, and seven interceptions.

The native of Plantation, Fla. spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and Atlanta Falcons but never made an active roster. He attended both the prestigious Senior Bowl all-star game and the NFL Combine, but went undrafted anyway.

In additional depth moves, rookie Canadian linebacker Nicky Farinaccio (knee) has been placed on the six-game injured list, while veteran fullback William Langlais will be a healthy scratch. They will be replaced by linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed and offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla.

The Calgary Stampeders (4-1) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-1) at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, July 18 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off double-digit wins over Winnipeg and Saskatchewan, while the Blue Bombers spent last week on a bye.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 21 degrees and a 60 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.