B.C. Lions’ DB Deontai Williams fined for illegal spear to the head in Week 6

The CFL has fined two players for illegal hits in Week 6, most notably B.C. Lions’ defensive back Deontai Williams.

The 28-year-old was disciplined for a spear delivered to the head of Edmonton receiver Arkell Smith late in B.C.’s victory over the Elks. He was flagged on the play, and Smith was forced to leave the game due to concussion protocol.

On Wednesday, Williams said there was no intent to injure on the hit. It was the second time that he had delivered a controversial blow against Smith this season, following an unnecessary roughness penalty late in Week 1. That play was penalized, but did not result in a fine.

Ottawa Redblacks’ defensive tackle Michael Wakefield was the other player fined, receiving his punishment for a low hit on Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

As per CFL policy, the fine amounts were not disclosed. Under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement, the maximum allowable fine is half a game-cheque.

The CFL’s Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages any league discipline that does not require a suspension. Fines are determined by a panel consisting of chief football operations officer Greg Dick, vice-president of officiating Darren Hackwood, associate vice-president of football operations Ryan Janzen, and associate vice-president of health and safety Eric Noivo.

Discipline related to dress code violations, those involving teams or staff, and those involving players who have been released are not shared publicly.