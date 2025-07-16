Wynton McManis in, Chad Kelly still out for Toronto Argonauts

The Toronto Argonauts will get star linebacker Wynton McManis back in the lineup on Thursday night when the team visits the Montreal Alouettes.

The six-foot, 230-pound defender missed the team’s last three games due to a knee injury. He recorded 10 defensive tackles and one sack over Toronto’s first two games of the year starting at middle linebacker.

The 30-year-old native of Memphis, Tenn. is in his fourth season with the Argonauts having twice been named All-CFL. McManis has won three Grey Cups, including two as a member of the Double Blue.

Kelly has yet to dress for a CFL game since he suffered a fractured right tibia and fibula during last year’s East Final against the Montreal Alouettes. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie previously indicated that Kelly might be back for Week 7 but that didn’t come to fruition as Nick Arbuckle will remain the starter.

The 31-year-old passer completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,451 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in eight starts last season after missing the first nine games due to suspension. Kelly was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2023 after throwing for 4,123 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Arbuckle has thrown for 1,449 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions over five starts this season, posting a 1-4 record. He has also rushed 14 times for 61 yards.

The Argonauts will start Canadian offensive lineman Anim Dankwah at right tackle, marking his first career CFL start. The former sixth-round CFL draft pick of out Howard University will replace Ryan Hunter, the league’s reigning Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, who was placed on the six-game injured list after he was reportedly hit by a car.

Veteran offensive lineman Darius Ciraco will return to the lineup following a four-game absence and dress in a depth role behind starting centre Peter Nicastro. Derek Parish will start at defensive end after missing two games with an ankle injury.

The Toronto Argonauts (1-4) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (3-2) at Percival Molson Stadium on Thursday, July 17 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. Both teams were on byes this past week, giving them a chance to rest up.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 29 degrees and a 70 percent chance of showers, including a risk of a thunderstorm. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and TSN 690 in Montreal.