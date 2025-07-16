Official: CFL reinstates Shawn Lemon following gambling suspension

The CFL has officially reinstated veteran defensive lineman Shawn Lemon following an over year-long gambling suspension.

“Protecting the integrity of the play on the field is of the utmost importance and we will not tolerate players violating the CFL’s match manipulation policy. Mr. Lemon’s suspension, which was the longest in league history, was necessary and appropriate,” said CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston in a statement.

“He has taken full responsibility for his actions. He understands how wagering negatively impacts sports and has re-educated himself on league policy. He is now committed to helping other players learn from his mistake.”

Lemon was suspended indefinitely in April 2024 for gambling on CFL games in 2021 while he was a member of the Calgary Stampeders, including one in which he played. He appealed the decision, which was upheld by an independent arbitrator.

The 36-year-old native of Charleston, S.C. is currently a free agent and eligible to sign with any team. If he signs a contract, he will be required to serve the two-game suspension he was assessed in February 2025 for violating the league’s drug policy. Lemon tested positive for the banned substance Phentermine, a common weight-loss drug, and his appeal of the punishment was denied.

The six-foot, 248-pound defender has played 152 regular-season CFL games as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Edmonton Elks, Ottawa Redblacks, Calgary Stampeders, Toronto Argonauts, B.C. Lions, and Montreal Alouettes, recording 243 defensive tackles, 102 sacks, 30 forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

As part of his reinstatement, Lemon is required to complete all mandatory league education, including the CFL match manipulation policy, and must continue to participate in the counselling sessions he has been attending.