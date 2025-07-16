Longtime Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Troy Westwood to be inducted into Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame

Troy Westwood will be inducted into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame later this year.

The native of Dauphin, Man. played 293 regular-season CFL games as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 1991 to 2009, connecting on 617-of-853 field goal attempts (72.3 percent) and 732-of-734 convert attempts (99.7 percent), punting 358 times for an average of 42.7 yards, and kicking off 1,291 times for an average of 57.4 yards.

Westwood scored 2,748 career points, which ranks fourth all-time in league history behind Lui Passaglia, Paul McCallum, and Paul Osbaldiston. He also ranks second all-time with 279 consecutive games played, second all-time in kickoffs and kickoff yardage, fourth all-time in converts, fifth in field goals made, and tenth all-time in games played. He was twice named All-East Division and once named All-CFL.

The 58-year-old has remained active in the Manitoba sports community since his retirement as a member of the media, including a long stint on the now-defunct TSN 1290 radio station in Winnipeg.

Westwood will be inducted alongside softball player Ashley Lanz, volleyball player and builder Russ Paddock, sports medicine builder Glen Bergeron, multi-sport builder Colonel Gary Solar, and the 1987 Lucania Football Club.

The induction ceremony will be held on November 6 at the Victoria Inn in Winnipeg.