Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Fort Hays State standout Shane Watts, one other

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American running back Shane Watts and Global punter Josh Green.

Watts played four collegiate seasons at Fort Hays State University where he rushed for 1,979 yards, caught 61 passes for 606 yards, and scored 18 total touchdowns. The five-foot-nine, 195-pound native of De Soto, Kan. was named a second-team Division II All-American as a senior.

Green was Hamilton’s first-round pick in the 2025 CFL Global Draft and attended training camp with the team earlier this year. The native of Adelaide, Australia played his final three collegiate seasons at Oregon State University where he punted 66 times for an average of 44.7 yards. He set a single-season punting record as a senior.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-2) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (1-5) at TD Place Stadium on Sunday, July 20 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. These two teams played last week in Hamilton where the Tiger-Cats recorded a 23-20 win.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 25 degrees and a 40 percent chance of showers, including a risk of a thunderstorm. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.