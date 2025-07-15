Tyson Philpot questionable for Montreal Alouettes against Argonauts

The Montreal Alouettes may not have Canadian receiver Tyson Philpot in the lineup when they take on the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday evening.

According to the team’s injury report, Philpot was a non-participant in practice on Sunday, a full participant on Monday, and a limited participant on Tuesday. He is officially questionable to play this week with a knee injury.

The 24-year-old native of Delta, B.C. has caught 24 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns through five games this season to lead the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns. The five-foot-eleven, 190-pound target has caught 168 passes for 2,054 yards and 15 touchdowns since being selected in the first round of the 2022 CFL Draft.

The Alouettes have ruled out defensive lineman Dylan Wynn (foot) and defensive back Lorenzo Burns (shoulder) this week, neither of whom suited up for the club’s most recent game in Week 5.

The good news for fans in Montreal is that quarterback Davis Alexander (hamstring) and receiver Austin Mack (hamstring) appear set to return to the lineup after missing the team’s last two games. The Alouettes were off to a 3-0 start with both players in the lineup, then lost both games they missed.

The Montreal Alouettes (3-2) will host the Toronto Argonauts (1-4) at Percival Molson Stadium on Thursday, July 17 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. Both teams were on byes this past week, giving them a chance to rest up.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 29 degrees and a 70 percent chance of showers, including a risk of a thunderstorm. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and TSN 690 in Montreal.