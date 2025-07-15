Toronto Argonauts release veteran RB Kevin Brown, two others

The Toronto Argonauts have released veteran Kevin Brown, who started the team’s most recent game at running back.

The five-foot-eight, 206-pound ball-carrier rushed eight times for 22 yards, caught two passes for 11 yards, and scored a touchdown in Toronto’s recent loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He started the game as Deonta McMahon and Miyan Williams, the two running backs the Argonauts kept after training camp, were on the one-game injured list.

Last season, Brown ran for 522 yards and caught 22 passes for 138 yards with the Edmonton Elks. He was eventually demoted to the practice roster after losing the starting job to Justin Rankin.

The 28-year-old had a breakout CFL season in 2023 when he rushed for 1,141 yards, caught 28 passes for 222 yards, and scored five total touchdowns. The native of Mount Pleasant, S.C. first came to the league in 2022 when he ran for 486 yards and one touchdown and made 25 catches for 176 yards.

Toronto has also released Canadian linebacker Daniel Kwamou and American defensive back Donald Rutledge Jr.

Kwamou was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of the University of British Columbia. The 25-year-old native of Calgary, Alta. played 13 regular-season games over three years with the Argonauts, recording 10 special teams tackles. He was a healthy scratch for last year’s Grey Cup.

Rutledge Jr. started the team’s first game at strong-side linebacker and recorded four defensive tackles but was eventually demoted to the practice roster. The six-foot, 215-pound native of Bronx, N.Y. played his first CFL season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2023 when he made 60 total tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.

The Toronto Argonauts (1-4) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (3-2) at Percival Molson Stadium on Thursday, July 17 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. Both teams were on byes this past week, giving them a chance to rest up.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 29 degrees and a 70 percent chance of showers, including a risk of a thunderstorm. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and TSN 690 in Montreal.