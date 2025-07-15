Rolan Milligan Jr., Marcus Sayles miss practice with Saskatchewan Roughriders

Veteran defensive backs Rolan Milligan Jr. (back injury) and Marcus Sayles (hip injury) were non-participants in practice with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Tuesday.

Milligan Jr. has started all five of the team’s games at boundary halfback, recording 14 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and one touchdown. The 30-year-old native of Lake Wales, Fla. was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2024, becoming the second-ever defensive back to win the award.

Sayles has recorded 21 defensive tackles over five starts at boundary cornerback this year. The five-foot-eight, 180-pound defender was named All-CFL last season after making 57 defensive tackles, four interceptions, and one touchdown. The 30-year-old was previously named All-West Division as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the B.C. Lions.

Canadian receivers Samuel Emilus (foot) and Tommy Nield (ankle) were both full participants in practice. Emilus hasn’t played since Week 2 but was highly productive over two games to starting the year, catching 12 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown.

Veteran receiver Shawn Bane Jr. (knee), offensive lineman Payton Collins (knee), and Canadian defensive back Tevaughn Campbell (groin) were each limited participants in practice. Bane Jr. has yet to play this season, while Collins has been out since Week 1 and Campbell hit the one-game injured list last week.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-1) will visit the B.C. Lions (3-3) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, July 19 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 24-10 home loss to Calgary, while the Lions ran roughshod over the Elks in Edmonton to record a second straight win.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.