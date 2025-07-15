Montreal Alouettes release starting defender Tiawan Mullen

The Montreal Alouettes have released American defensive back Tiawan Mullen.

The five-foot-nine, 181-pound defender started the team’s first five games at strong-side linebacker, recording eight defensive tackles and one sack.

The native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft and participated in training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers before a brief practice roster stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. He participated in training camp with the Eagles in 2024 but was released among final cuts.

Mullen played collegiately at Indiana University where he made 144 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five interceptions, 28 pass knockdowns, and four forced fumbles over 40 games. He was named a first-team All-American as a sophomore, receiving the honour alongside future NFL stars Sauce Gardner, Kyle Hamilton, Derek Stingley Jr., and Patrick Surtain II.

The 25-year-old’s older brother is Trayvon Mullen, a former second-round NFL draft pick who has played six seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens. He is also the cousin of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has twice been named the league’s MVP.

Mullen reportedly ran a 4.42-second forty-yard dash at his pro day in 2023 along with a 4.41-second shuttle, 7.00-second three-cone drill, a 32-inch vertical leap, 10-foot broad jump, and 19 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

The Montreal Alouettes (3-2) will host the Toronto Argonauts (1-4) at Percival Molson Stadium on Thursday, July 17 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. Both teams were on byes this past week, giving them a chance to rest up.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 29 degrees and a 70 percent chance of showers, including a risk of a thunderstorm. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and TSN 690 in Montreal.