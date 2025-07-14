Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Canadian OL Dre Doiron

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian offensive lineman Dre Doiron.

The six-foot-four, 305-pound blocker was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft by the B.C. Lions. He attended training camp with the team but was released at the start of June amid final roster cuts.

The 23-year-old native of London, Ont. started his collegiate career at the University at Buffalo, starting 10 games at right tackle in 2021. He then transferred to the University of Kansas where he played three games in 2022, 10 games in 2023, and one game in 2024.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-1) will visit the B.C. Lions (3-3) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, July 19 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 24-10 home loss to Calgary, while the Lions ran roughshod over the Elks in Edmonton to record a second straight win.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.