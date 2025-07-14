Mike O’Shea: Peyton Logan ‘probably close’ to practicing with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Running back and return specialist Peyton Logan is “probably close” to practicing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, according to head coach Mike O’Shea.

The 26-year-old native of Memphis, Tenn. suffered a thigh injury early in training camp and has since been on the team’s one-game injured list.

The five-foot-six, 189-pound speedster joined the Blue Bombers in free agency after a three-year stint with the Calgary Stampeders. He rushed for 889 yards, caught 42 passes for 330 yards, and scored five offensive touchdowns in Cowtown. Logan also scored three return touchdowns, bringing back 136 punts for 1,501 yards, 69 kickoffs for 1,580 yards, and one missed field goal return for 122 yards.

Trey Vaval, a rookie out of Minnesota State, has served as Winnipeg’s returner through four games this season, bringing back 21 punts for 272 yards and nine kickoffs for 224 yards.

Two-time All-CFL receiver Dalton Schoen (knee), fullback Michael Chris-Ike (knee), left tackle Stanley Bryant (ankle), and long snapper Mike Benson (hip) were all non-participants in practice on Monday. Veteran offensive lineman Eric Lofton, who missed the first four games of the season with a knee injury, was a full participant.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-1) will host the Calgary Stampeders (4-1) at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, July 18 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off double-digit wins over Winnipeg and Saskatchewan, while the Blue Bombers spent last week on a bye.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 21 degrees and a 60 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.