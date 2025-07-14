Edmonton Elks get pummelled, out-coached in loss to B.C. Lions

After a big step forward to get their first win the week before, the Edmonton Elks took a step back, tripped, fell down the stairs, and narrowly missed becoming the Wile E. Coyote puff of smoke at the bottom of the cliff. All three phases were out played in a 32-14 drubbing at the hands of the B.C. Lions. Here are my thoughts on the game.

Offensive offence

Over the last six years, I have been witness to a number of Edmonton’s horrible offensive output games. This one may take the cake for being exceptionally bad.

The first drive had some flashes of quarterback Tre Ford using his feet and then the fatal mistakes started. A 44-yard pass to Steven Dunbar Jr. was terribly underthrown and intercepted by B.C. defensive back Gary Peters. I think the read was right as Dunbar was in the open, but the trail back to the ball caused the pick.

The Elks had six two-and-out possessions, a safety touch, two touchdowns, and a turnover on downs. One touchdown came off a crazy interception that set them up at the Lions’ 19 and the second was in garbage time. Only that interception had the Green and Gold in the red zone for the entirety of the game.

My thought was that the running game would take another step forward after a big week against the Ottawa Redblacks. Not so much.

Neither Justin Rankin nor Javon Leake could get anything going with both having a one-yard average on only six combined carries. Totals like that won’t lead to much success.

Without that producing, the pass game was critical but Ford went four-for-twelve with many passes missing receivers by a wide margin. His perfect QB rating form a week ago landed at 16.2 this week. I’m still scratching my head as to when we will see more of the short passes with the receivers in motion and less of the deep ball. I know that’s offensive coordinator Jordan Maksymic’s preferred style of play but it is not been successful.

Going out and aggressively getting a veteran back up, like Cody Fajardo, was supposed to help the young pivot when he struggled. Fans didn’t see Fajardo until there was 3:43 left in the final quarter. Granted, B.C. had just run another nine-minute drive, but it was obvious Ford was struggling earlier and needed some support.

“We got beat up,” Ford said postgame. “A lot of that was my fault. It just sucks because I’m watching the iPad and I’m feeling good. I’m seeing everything clear. I’m seeing the man. I’m throwing it in the right spot but didn’t capitalize. I threw Dunbar short early on and ended up getting picked. I missed Rankin on a corner. Missed the one down the sideline to Zach (Mathis). Missed the reset back to Julien-Grant. Just a lot of missed throws today.”

Defensive woes continue

B.C. quarterback Nathan Rourke must get giddy every time he sees the Double-E on his schedule. He has his best games against the Green and Gold and this was no exception.

The Lions gobbled up a massive 519 yards of offence, 345 of which came through the air. Edmonton had no solution for the Canadian pivot and were victimized for the seven to eight-yard pass over and over.

The Lions had a balanced attack with running back James Butler also seeing the ball 30 — yes, 30 — times for 172 yards. With the amount of money dedicated to the defensive side of the ball in this offseason, the production has not been there for Edmonton.

It was a particularly tough game for the Elks medical staff trying to tend to all of the defensive players dropping throughout the game.

All-star defensive lineman Jake Ceresna went down in the first quarter with what looked to be a knee injury. He was able to return a drive later but then was taken off in a cart two quarters later.

Safety Royce Metchie limped off the field in quarter two and did not return. Cornerback Devodric Bynum also left the game and did not return.

Three massive starter hits to a defence trying to find its way.

The injuries moved rookie Chelen Garnes from strong-side linebacker to safety, while Kenneth Logan Jr. was inserted to fill Garnes’ spot. Leonard Johnson took over for Bynum.

Logan Jr. appeared to become the target in both the run and pass game. He finished with 10 tackles because everything came his way. Such massive blows to a defensive unit seems like an excuse but head coach Mark Kilam didn’t play that card.

“I felt like we had enough bodies to cover it,” he said. “The thing about injuries is that they are going to happen. If I go in for someone that’s injured, first I have to know what I’m doing but, two, that’s my opportunity. That’s what we all want is an opportunity, so that wasn’t why we lost.”

No possession game

We almost watched history on Sunday night in time of possession. The Lions dominated with 42 minutes and 54 seconds of of ball possession, which is less than 30 seconds away from the all-time CFL record, according to 3DownNation reporter John Hodge.

To control the offensive play for almost three quarters of a game can only mean one thing — total domination in all three phases. Edmonton’s defence didn’t stand a chance, even without the injuries, because they had so little time to rest. The Elks offence had the ball for 17 minutes and two-and-a-half of those were in the final three minutes of the game. An atrocious showing all around.

“Just got completely beat,” Kilam said. “In all three phases, got out-coached.”

Nathan Rourke’s pass bounces off Jevon Cottoy’s helmet to Jake Ceresna who grabs it for an interception. Rourke punches the ball loose, but it’s recovered by Edmonton DB Tyrell Ford. Wild turnover. #Edmonton #GoElks #BCLions #CFL pic.twitter.com/OkH1KWuO8o — 3DownNation (@3DownNation) July 14, 2025

A first for Jake

Jake Ceresna got the first interception of his career when a pass ricocheted at the line and he was able to wrap it up. Maybe his lack of experience touching the ball led to his fumble a few milliseconds later, but Edmonton did recover. From the stands, it very much looked like an incomplete pass but the review did give him an interception on the play.

A bright light to find

If there is one part of the Green and Gold that seems to be consistent and performing, it’s the kicking game. Vincent Blanchard did not get to even attempt to continue his field goal streak but did hit both converts he was given. The Laval product continues to impress in his kickoffs as well, posting a 60-yard average with a long of 79. Most kicks are coming down inside the opponent’s five yard line. If not for the onside attempt, his average would have been much higher.

Punter Cody Grace also continues to put the ball high to give his cover teams time, getting a 47-yard average. He might have been even better if he hadn’t had to work so much in one game. I think his holding on kicks has also helped Blanchard with his success.

I should include long snapper Luke Burton-Krahn, who may be the most consistent of the group. Both in kicking and punting situations, the ball is right where it needs to be. I like to find some positives and this group continues to impress.

Nasty hit

Football always amazes me in that humans hit each other at such high speeds. The aggression of a tackle is one of the things that drew me in as a fan, but there’s a line that really shouldn’t be crossed.

In the dying moments of this game, B.C. defender Deontai Williams flew helmet-first into the face mask of Elks receiver Arkell Smith. There was a flag thrown for spearing and it did help Edmonton get their second touchdown.

The heavy hit wasn’t my biggest issue, as it was penalized. My issue was that while Smith was being attended to, the Lions defenders were cheering and mocking the crowd and the opponent’s bench. It’s one thing to lay a big hit and that can be exciting, but a hit that injures another player and is penalized doesn’t need that level of celebration.

Although it may seem that some Edmonton players were already on their bye week, that rest week starts now. A good week to heal a bit, review tape, meet with teammates, and find a way to start taking those steps forward once again.