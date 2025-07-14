Calgary Stampeders add veteran LB Justin Herdman-Reed

The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed to the practice roster.

The 30-year-old native of Winnipeg, Man. recorded 16 special teams tackles as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season, his fourth season with the team. He was released by the Green and White at the conclusion of training camp.

The six-foot, 225-pound defender was originally a seventh-round pick of the Toronto Argonauts in the 2017 CFL Draft. He has made 53 defensive tackles, 67 special teams tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles over 70 career regular-season games with the Argonauts and Roughriders.

Herdman-Reed played collegiately at Simon Fraser University where he made 213 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions, six fumble recoveries, and five forced fumbles. His twin brother, Jordan, played for the Stampeders in 2023.

The Calgary Stampeders (4-1) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-1) at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, July 18 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off double-digit wins over Winnipeg and Saskatchewan, while the Blue Bombers spent last week on a bye.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 21 degrees and a 60 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.