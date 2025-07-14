3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders tumble off the podium

Week 6 of the 2025 CFL season is officially in the books and the last of the undefeated has finally fallen.

With Saskatchewan stubbing their toe against Calgary, all nine teams have at least one loss and at least one win. That leaves the power rankings in a constant state of flux, with yet another new number one taking the crown this week.

3DownNation’s power rankings are created by having 10 contributors rank each team from No. 1 to No. 9 independently, then averaging out the scores. The previous week’s rankings are in brackets. As always, please be sure to check back every Monday morning for our updated power rankings following each week of action in the CFL.

Enjoy the rankings and feel free to roast us on social media for anything you think we got wrong.

1) Calgary Stampeders (2)

Going to bed after midnight and having half their team bunk four to a unit in the University of Regina dorms didn’t seem to phase the Stampeders in the slightest, as they dominated against an undefeated for the second week in the row. Youngsters Jaylon Hutchings and Clarence Hicks were the stars of a disruptive defensive front, while 2025 first-overall CFL Draft pick Damien Alford exploded offensively for 156 yards and two majors. Vernon Adams Jr. did throw two ugly interceptions, but more than made up for it with three touchdowns and 428 yards through the air.

2) Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3)

The Bombers got a bye week to lick their wounds following their first loss of the season, but could have some new worries with Dalton Schoen and Stanley Bryant sitting out of practice. Reigning M.O.P. Brady Oliveira is back in the line-up after his injury in Week 1, and Keric Wheatfall has emerged as a legitimate receiving threat. Defensively, they remain a solid unit led by premier players in Willie Jefferson, Deatrick Nichols, and Evan Holm.

3) Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5)

It wasn’t quite last week’s offensive symphony, but the Ticats still got the job done at home. Kenny Lawler saw his production nearly halved to a measly six catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns, including a spectacular 44-yarder that rivalled anything he’s managed to date. Cornerback Jamal Peters also snagged a pair of interceptions, helping set the stage for a fourth-quarter comeback.

4) Saskatchewan Roughriders (1)

The Riders disappointed their fervent fanbase twice over the course of one weekend, first leaving them out in the smoke for four hours before postponing Friday’s game, then getting smoked themselves on Saturday. A ramshackle Saskatchewan offensive line finally looked vulnerable, allowing three sacks and limiting the then-CFL leading rusher A.J. Ouellette to just nine yards on six carries. The only bright spot was receiver Joe Robustelli, who caught 11 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.

5) Montreal Alouettes (4)

A bye week came at the perfect time for the Alouettes, pausing an uncharacteristic two-game slide. It buys them time until their salvation: the potential return of Davis Alexander from a hamstring injury. Montreal has looked like an entirely different team when their first-year franchise pivot has been at the helm, complementing their aggressive defence with exceptional offensive efficiency and big plays down the field.

6) B.C. Lions (6)

The Lions proved their season-opening dominance over the Elks wasn’t a fluke, doubling down with 516 yards of net offence and nearly 43 minutes in time of possession. Running back James Butler was a juggernaut, parlaying 33 touches into 207 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke was no slouch himself, completing an incredible 86.7 percent of his passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns.

7) Toronto Argonauts (9)

The Argos hope this latest bye week can be a turning point in their season, as they look to get impact players like linebacker Wynton McManis back into the lineup. Most importantly, Week 7 was the last estimate given for the return of star quarterback Chad Kelly. If that holds true — and he can find his previous form — Toronto could soon be moving up in the world.

8) Ottawa Redblacks (8)

If it’s not one thing, it’s another for the Ottawa Redblacks these days. They led virtually all night in Hamilton, only to give up the winning score with under two minutes remaining. Dru Brown tossed not only his first interception of the year but also his second in an underwhelming outing. Last week’s penalty problems were mostly cleaned up, but one flag still cost them a game-changing return touchdown from Kalil Pimpleton.

9) Edmonton Elks (7)

Any progress the Elks have shown over the last two weeks was immediately erased in a devastatingly poor loss to the Lions, as Tre Ford completed four-of-12 passes for just 34 yards and an interception before being pulled late. Cody Fajardo ran in a major and threw for another in garbage time, officially raising the possibility of a quarterback controversy, though no position deserves to be safe from criticism after generating 160 yards of offence and allowing 516.