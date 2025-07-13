Toronto Argonauts release American DL Atlias Bell

The Toronto Argonauts have released American defensive tackle Atlias Bell.

The 27-year-old had dressed for one game for Toronto this season, suiting up in their Week 3 loss to Saskatchewan. He recorded two defensive tackles before being returned to the practice roster.

Bell played 37 collegiate games at the University of Houston, where he made 83 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and one forced fumble for the Cougars. The six-foot-one, 275-pound pass rusher was named All-Conference by Pro Football Focus as a senior and was their fifth-rated edge rusher nationally.

The native of New Orleans, La. had two stints on the Argonauts practice roster last year but didn’t see any action during the regular season.

The Toronto Argonauts (1-4) will return from their bye week on Thursday, July 17 when they visit the Montreal Alouettes (3-2). Kickoff at Percival Molson Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT.