REC Dalton Schoen, OL Stanley Bryant sit out first Winnipeg Blue Bombers practice after bye

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be monitoring the status of two star players ahead of their Week 7 rematch with Calgary.

According to multiple reports, neither receiver Dalton Schoen nor left tackle Stanley Bryant took part in practice on Sunday as the team returned from their bye week. Both players exited the Bombers’ Week 5 loss to Calgary in the fourth quarter and were unable to return.

Schoen has appeared in all four games this season after recovering from a torn ACL that caused him to miss all but the first three games in 2023. He has caught 17 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown, currently sitting third on the team in receiving behind Keric Wheatfall and Nic Demski.

The 28-year-old was dominant over his first two CFL seasons, earning back-to-back All-CFL selections while winning Most Outstanding Rookie in 2022. In 41 career games, he has caught 172 passes for 3,019 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Bryant is in his 15th CFL season and is widely considered to be one of the best offensive linemen in league history. He’s the only CFL player ever to win more than two Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman awards, earning four, and received his eighth All-CFL selection in 2024.

The 39-year-old is the league’s oldest non-kicker and has appeared in 224 career games, 158 of which have come since joining Winnipeg in 2015. He has missed just five starts for the franchise in the past nine seasons, with just two of those coming due to medical reasons.

The Bombers (3-1) will have until Friday, July 18 to make a determination on the status of both players, when they’ll host the Calgary Stampeders (4-1) at Princess Auto Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT.